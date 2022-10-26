Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought
Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
WRBI Radio
Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers
— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
WRBI Radio
Saturday in-person early voting set for this weekend and next
— Saturday in-person early voting for the November 8 General Election will take place tomorrow and next week (November 5) between 8 am and 3 pm in all area counties. Ballots can be cast tomorrow and next Saturday in the Election Room on the second floor of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex; in the clerk’s conference room at the Franklin County Courthouse; and at the Decatur County Courthouse.
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
WRBI Radio
ICYMI: RCCF announces Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists
Ripley County, IN — The prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship drew sixty applicants from Ripley County seniors in the class of 2023. The Ripley County Community Foundation review committee narrowed the field to five finalists, representing three area high schools. “We are very pleased with the candidates we met...
Parents react to where Indiana stands on the nations report card
According to the national report card test scores are down across the country, including here in Indiana. It's a trend the State Department of Education was already tracking.
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
14news.com
Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday. Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!. Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS. -Washington - 11:05 a.m. -Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
WRBI Radio
Obendorf, Schwering, Kellys honored at Ripley County Chamber annual dinner
Osgood, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner Thursday night at Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood. Retired Milan Community Schools teacher Brenda Schwering was honored as Educator of the Year. “I was so shocked and surprised because there are...
95.3 MNC
Gas tax in Indiana going up
The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WTHI
Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Plan Commission approves site development plan for commerce park
The site development plan for a proposed commerce park in northwest Shelby County passed through the Plan Commission Tuesday but not without consternation from two of the commission members. The commerce park proposed by Sunbeam I-74, LLC, includes four warehouses on approximately 300 acres near the Pleasant View exit along...
WRBI Radio
2022 General Election mail-in absentee application deadline is today
— Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today (Thursday, October 27) is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
Whistle-blower suit against Indiana treasurer Kelly Mitchell dismissed
A whistle-blower lawsuit alleging that Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had illegally awarded contracts to political donors and supporters has been dismissed. The complaint, filed by James Holden in 2020, alleged that Mitchell and her staff have illegally steered more than $6 million in payments to political allies. Marion County Superior Court Judge John Chavis II dismissed the suit on Oct. 19.
