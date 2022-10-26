Read full article on original website
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
powerofpositivity.com
18 Symptoms of Autoimmune Arthritis That Most People Ignore
Perhaps you heard someone mention autoimmune arthritis–like rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. But do you know how to identify the debilitating symptoms?. Typically, your immune system produces antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. But sometimes, your immune system creates antibodies that go after your body’s healthy tissue and cells, which leads to an autoimmune condition in which these super antibodies continue to attack your body’s healthy cells. The only treatment is to suppress your immune system to suppress its inaccurate immune response.
What Causes Red Ear Syndrome
Red ear syndrome (RES) refers to a series of burning sensations and reddening of the external ear, as per a 2013 study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. The condition has remained a mystery since it was first discovered in 1994. In fact, its prevalence is unknown, and it appears to be a rare disorder, with only about 100 published cases in the medical literature. Furthermore, opinions are divided about the classification and treatment of red ear syndrome, according to the American Academy of Dermatologists Association (AAD).
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Multiple Sclerosis Dysphagia Explained
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease characterized by a disorder of the nerves. It happens when the immune system attacks and destroys nerve fibers in the central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). As of 2020, it was estimated that 2.8 million people around the world live with MS, with 1 million cases reported in the United States alone, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Various symptoms are associated with MS, one of which includes swallowing difficulties, otherwise known as dysphagia (via National Multiple Sclerosis Society).
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
All about synovial sarcoma, its symptoms, and more
Synovial sarcoma is a form of soft tissue cancer. It often develops around the joints and can be difficult to diagnose. This condition can spread to other body parts, most notably the lungs. Because synovial sarcoma is so rare, scientists still have much to learn about it. This article discusses...
Medical News Today
How contagious is hepatitis? Answers by type, diagnosis, and treatment
Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that a virus can cause. There are five types of viral hepatitis, and all are contagious, although they can spread in different ways. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. It can occur through excessive alcohol use, toxins, and certain medications. However, hepatitis.
topdogtips.com
How To Tell If Your Dog Is Sick?
Dogs are excellent at hiding their pain and illnesses from others. This behavior is a natural instinct, as wild dogs have to hide their weaknesses or they become vulnerable in the wilderness. For this reason, learning how to tell if your dog is sick can be more difficult than most pet parents realize.
contagionlive.com
Taking the Guesswork out of ICU Pneumonia Diagnosis
Encouraging ICU physicians to utilize rapid diagnostics, like the FilmArray Pneumonia Panel, may improve patient outcomes. Vicky Enne, BSc, PhD, and Vanya Gant, MBBS, PhD, believe there’s a better way to diagnose pneumonia-causing pathogens in intensive care units (ICUs). “When people get really sick in intensive care unit and...
Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets
Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
Smithonian
Cats React to ‘Baby Talk’ From Their Owners, but Not Strangers
Using “baby talk” could effectively grab your cat's attention, a small study finds. But this bond appears unique to owners: When strangers addressed the cats, even high-pitched cooing wasn’t enough to pique the animals’ interest. The new paper, published Tuesday in Animal Cognition, is “an indication...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
Healthline
Dehydration and Your Lung Health
Dehydration affects nearly every system in the body, and the lungs are no exception. Not taking in enough fluids can impact your ability to breathe deeply and cause significant respiratory distress if you are severely dehydrated. If you’re healthy, your body should compensate for mild dehydration. However, if you’re dehydrated...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
labroots.com
A Promising Biomarker for Osteoarthritis Has Been Found
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is difficult to diagnose early. Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million adults in the United States alone, causing symptoms of pain, aching, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and swelling. Osteoarthritis can impact a person’s ability to do daily tasks or go to work.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
topdogtips.com
19+ Possible Autumn Dangers for Dogs
Just like any other season, there are Autumn dangers for dogs that fur parents have to look out for. Not only does the cold, crisp weather can bring colds to our pets (yes, dogs and cats catch colds too!), but there are also many things associated with the fall season that can potentially bring them harm.
Healthline
Does Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Cause COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of conditions that cause breathing problems. The two main ones are chronic bronchitis and emphysema. The American Lung Association estimates that about 16.4 million people in the United States have COPD. The top risk factor is smoking. It’s thought that smoking causes about 90% of COPD cases.
