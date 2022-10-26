Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease characterized by a disorder of the nerves. It happens when the immune system attacks and destroys nerve fibers in the central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). As of 2020, it was estimated that 2.8 million people around the world live with MS, with 1 million cases reported in the United States alone, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Various symptoms are associated with MS, one of which includes swallowing difficulties, otherwise known as dysphagia (via National Multiple Sclerosis Society).

