California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure
Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
Filipino contributions to state history honored in new California Museum exhibit
For many Filipino immigrants who came to California and the rest of the United States in the 1900s, finding community was crucial to survival. In that context, basketball wasn’t just a game — it was a possibility of meeting someone from one’s home province or hometown, a lifeline and substitute for family in an unfamiliar place.
California coronavirus updates: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Will the COVID-19 pandemic shape our genetic history? Scientists think maybe not. 11:42 a.m.: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center. La Familia Counseling Center is providing...
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators today over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on rules...
Florida heat births more female turtles than males. It may lead to population decline
SARASOTA, Fla. — Each morning during sea turtle nesting season, which occurs between May 1 and Oct. 31, scientists and citizen volunteers comb 35 miles of shoreline in Sarasota County, Fla. They look for turtle tracks from mothers coming ashore to lay their eggs, or evidence that baby hatchlings...
Officials in Maine have found that some license plates too expressive
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Years ago the state eliminated its review of license plate applications. Now the state is adding some rules: expletives and sexual references are inappropriate on plates that are state property. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license...
