Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
How EXPO outreach includes encouraging families of incarcerated people in Wisconsin to vote
The midterm elections are fast approaching and there are a lot of different efforts to encourage people to get out and vote. But a segment of the Wisconsin population that may be overlooked is people who are incarcerated. Currently in Wisconsin, if you're incarcerated for a felony, you are ineligible to vote. The same applies for those under felony parole or probation, which totals around 65,000 people who can't vote in the state. EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing) is working to reach the family members and communities of incarcerated people in Wisconsin and encourage them to vote.
