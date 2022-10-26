ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tuesday’s Headlines: Rally for Bikes and Buses Edition

Today’s a big day for people who care about bus riders: Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives and a host of others will rally at the corner of Northern and Junction boulevards in Queens to demand progress on the “all but stalled” implementation of the Streets Master Plan. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Today’s Headlines

MTC’s Project Advancement Policy (MassTransit) Infrastructure Grants from Feds (RailwayAge) Potrero Bus Yard Housing Moves Forward (SFChron) Golden Gate Ferry Takes Over Angel Island Route (MassTransit) BART Track Upgrades Between Pleasant Hill and Concord (EastBayTimes) More Lanes to Open on 101 (DailyJournal) More on Drivers Killing Kids on Halloween...
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Done Biden Their Time

Another quarter of sky-high profits for oil and gas companies is renewing calls for a windfall tax (Reuters). That includes President Biden, who accused oil companies of “war profiteering” by using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to raise prices (Associated Press). Low-income and people of...
FLORIDA STATE
Adams at the Crossroads: Mayor Touts Intersection Fixes As Road Violence Crisis Continues

He’s getting stuff done — but it’s a little unclear what, exactly. Mayor Adams announced on Sunday that his administration had exceeded his Jan. 19 promise to make safety improvements at 1,000 intersections by the end of the year, saying his agencies had actually completed more than 1,200 intersections — though only a small portion of the changes involved street redesigns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Residents Discuss the Future of Blue Hill Avenue’s Bus Lanes

Last week, during a virtual community meeting about the transportation future of Blue Hill Avenue, residents both disagreed about the options while at the same time sympathizing with each other’s struggles traveling down the congested corridor. The community meeting veered away from the regular presentation-plus-question-and-answer style, and instead included...
BOSTON, MA
S.F. Transit Riders Urge a “Yes” Vote on Measure L

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Our city’s transit is struggling — and if the past two years of living through...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sponsored Post: How to Speed up Buses? With Automated Enforcement of Bus Lanes and Bus Stops, says Circulate San Diego

(This is the second in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai. Read the rest of the series, here.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity

Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
CHICAGO, IL
This Week In Livable Streets

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 10/31 – It’s Halloween, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

