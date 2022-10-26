Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO