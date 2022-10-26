Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Rally for Bikes and Buses Edition
Today’s a big day for people who care about bus riders: Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives and a host of others will rally at the corner of Northern and Junction boulevards in Queens to demand progress on the “all but stalled” implementation of the Streets Master Plan. The...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
MTC’s Project Advancement Policy (MassTransit) Infrastructure Grants from Feds (RailwayAge) Potrero Bus Yard Housing Moves Forward (SFChron) Golden Gate Ferry Takes Over Angel Island Route (MassTransit) BART Track Upgrades Between Pleasant Hill and Concord (EastBayTimes) More Lanes to Open on 101 (DailyJournal) More on Drivers Killing Kids on Halloween...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Done Biden Their Time
Another quarter of sky-high profits for oil and gas companies is renewing calls for a windfall tax (Reuters). That includes President Biden, who accused oil companies of “war profiteering” by using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to raise prices (Associated Press). Low-income and people of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Adams at the Crossroads: Mayor Touts Intersection Fixes As Road Violence Crisis Continues
He’s getting stuff done — but it’s a little unclear what, exactly. Mayor Adams announced on Sunday that his administration had exceeded his Jan. 19 promise to make safety improvements at 1,000 intersections by the end of the year, saying his agencies had actually completed more than 1,200 intersections — though only a small portion of the changes involved street redesigns.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Residents Discuss the Future of Blue Hill Avenue’s Bus Lanes
Last week, during a virtual community meeting about the transportation future of Blue Hill Avenue, residents both disagreed about the options while at the same time sympathizing with each other’s struggles traveling down the congested corridor. The community meeting veered away from the regular presentation-plus-question-and-answer style, and instead included...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
S.F. Transit Riders Urge a “Yes” Vote on Measure L
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Our city’s transit is struggling — and if the past two years of living through...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Sponsored Post: How to Speed up Buses? With Automated Enforcement of Bus Lanes and Bus Stops, says Circulate San Diego
(This is the second in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai. Read the rest of the series, here.)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Traffic from Car-Driving Charter School Parents Vexes Upper Manhattan; City Provides No Oversight
Neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan are being jammed with honking, double-parked car drivers morning and afternoon during the week as local charter schools open or expand without planning for the increased traffic — and the city does little to help, residents say. The twice-daily mayhem at drop-off and pickup has...
Ordinance to end oil drilling in LA moves forward in 2nd committee
A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and move forward...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity
Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 10/31 – It’s Halloween, the...
Comments / 0