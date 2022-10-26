Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
WZVN-TV
Fort Myers couple spreads positivity a month after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For many of you in Southwest Florida, this will be the first time you’ll meet Margaret and James Cruz. They live along the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian and now one month later, they’re still working to pick up the pieces.
QSR magazine
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
Click10.com
Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell
NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
lifeinnaples.net
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS RANKING IT AMONG TOP PRIVATE CLUBS GLOBALLY. Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club® of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
Bay News 9
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
ktbb.com
Hurricane Ian one month later: Images show destruction left in hardest-hit regions
(NEW YORK) -- Parts of Southwest Florida that were left unrecognizable in the wake of Hurricane Ian are still cleaning up the remnants of the widespread destruction one month after the monster storm made landfall. Hurricane Ian reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble in places like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Pastor holding service on church front porch after being damaged by Ian
The Cape Coral Community Church, gutted by Hurricane Ian, is doing its best to pick up the pieces and carry on despite not having a sanctuary they are still holding services every week. They’ve been forced to worship on the front porch because of the damage caused by Ian.
luxury-houses.net
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million
81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
