Ozarks First.com

October 30, Forecast: Damp and cool Sunday

An area of low pressure will move through the area tonight, Sunday, and finally, move out early Monday. This chance of rain could dampen your outdoor plans Sunday. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east of Springfield. Looking ahead to Halloween, things are shaping up to be...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Saturday, October 29: Wet and Damp Weekend

Looking at the satellite and radar, there is a lot of action showing up in Oklahoma, while it looks ominous, the air is so dry most everything will fall apart as it pushes to the east. An area of low pressure will move to the south of us early Saturday....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

