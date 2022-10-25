Read full article on original website
October 30, Forecast: Damp and cool Sunday
An area of low pressure will move through the area tonight, Sunday, and finally, move out early Monday. This chance of rain could dampen your outdoor plans Sunday. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east of Springfield. Looking ahead to Halloween, things are shaping up to be...
Saturday, October 29: Wet and Damp Weekend
Looking at the satellite and radar, there is a lot of action showing up in Oklahoma, while it looks ominous, the air is so dry most everything will fall apart as it pushes to the east. An area of low pressure will move to the south of us early Saturday....
Friday, October 28 Morning Weather – Weekend rain could damper outdoor plans
We have a very seasonal Friday in store for the Ozarks. If you have anything outdoors you want to get done, today is the day! It will also be a good day to get out and look at the beautiful fall foliage we have been blessed with. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s and it will be less breezy than Thursday.
