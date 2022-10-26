Read full article on original website
Former Colt Jeff Herrod named to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Herrod’s post-NFL accolades continue to grow. The former Indianapolis Colts’ standout middle linebacker is part of the Mississippi Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Ole Miss product will be enshrined during ceremonies next summer in Jackson, Mississippi. Herrod, 56 and a native of Birmingham, Alabama, already is a member of the […]
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Scrimmage
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's scrimmage against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Bearden girls soccer wins its second consecutive state title, winning streak at 47
Ryan Radcliffe has led Bearden girls soccer for nine seasons and each year he asks the Bulldogs the same question. “I challenge every group that I have every year, what kind of legacy are you going to leave at Bearden?” said Radcliffe. He said this year’s team he will remember as “history makers.” ...
