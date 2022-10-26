ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Former Colt Jeff Herrod named to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Herrod’s post-NFL accolades continue to grow. The former Indianapolis Colts’ standout middle linebacker is part of the Mississippi Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Ole Miss product will be enshrined during ceremonies next summer in Jackson, Mississippi. Herrod, 56 and a native of Birmingham, Alabama, already is a member of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy