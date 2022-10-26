Junior running back JR Richards takes off around the end during North Dallas’ game against Wilmer-Hutchins on Oct. 21 at Franklin Field. JR had missed four games because of a should injury, but came back strong last week. JR had several long runs against Wilmer-Hutchins. JR and the Bulldogs take on the Carter Cowboys at 7 p.m. Thursday in a District 7-4A, Div. 1 game at Kincaide Stadium.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO