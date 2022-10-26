ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Running back JR Richards comes back strong — North Dallas’ next challenge is Carter tonight

Junior running back JR Richards takes off around the end during North Dallas’ game against Wilmer-Hutchins on Oct. 21 at Franklin Field. JR had missed four games because of a should injury, but came back strong last week. JR had several long runs against Wilmer-Hutchins. JR and the Bulldogs take on the Carter Cowboys at 7 p.m. Thursday in a District 7-4A, Div. 1 game at Kincaide Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Bulldog Band performs loud and proud during halftime show

The Bulldog Band performs at halftime during the North Dallas vs. Wilmer-Hutchins football game last week at Franklin Field. The Bulldog Band has made great strides this season under the direction of director Timothy Ektefaei and assistant director Chris Mitchell. The Bulldog Band will be at the North Dallas vs. Carter game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kincaide Stadium.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy