BOISE, Idaho – In November 1977, Cedric Minter rushed for 210 yards against Cal Poly to set a then-single game record for Boise State. It was the first of several standards set by the Borah High School product, some of which still stand today. What makes the performance during the final home contest of that fall in Boise more impressive is Minter was just a freshman.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO