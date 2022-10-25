Read full article on original website
Related
College GameDay in for an experience
Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
Hendon Hooker leads No. 3 Tennessee's dismantling of No. 19 Kentucky
Hendon Hooker accounted for four touchdowns Saturday night, Jalin Hyatt set a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a season and No. 3 Tennessee outclassed No. 19 Kentucky across the board in a 44-6 Southeastern Conference rout in Knoxville, Tenn. Hooker played an efficient game, completing 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two scores, giving him 14 and breaking Marcus Nash's 25-year old record of 13. ...
Comments / 0