Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Broadcast crew set for Huskers vs Illini Week 9
The Nebraska football team has one of its toughest games of the year on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers square off against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. This is a game that will determine whether or not the Cornhuskers will stay in the running for the Big Ten West or take a big hit to their bowl game hopes.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Dave Feit: Irresistible Mickey Joseph Meets Immovable Nebraska
Lift this team to bowl eligibility? That’s asking a lot of the Huskers’ interim head coach.
Nebraska Football: Sellout streak continues teetering on the brink
The Nebraska football sellout streak continues with Saturday’s contest against 17th-ranked Illinois. However, it appears as though the streak is still teetering on the brink. There are two more home games after the matchup against the Illini, and at the moment, neither has sold out. It does appear as...
1011now.com
Huskers Look to bounce back against Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+. Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph could make Nebraska's coaching search very interesting on Saturday
LINCOLN — Congratulations! Your ticket to Nebraska-Illinois on Saturday comes with unique access to a college football coaching search. Consider it being part of an 80,000-member special committee to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Your voice will be heard. And you might even make an impact. A big impact. The...
College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Nebraska prediction, odds, pick – 10/29/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Nebraska prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini are having the time of their lives. They control their fate in the Big Ten West Division. If they win out, they win the division championship and would earn their first-ever ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this December. No one saw that coming. Wisconsin and Iowa were generally regarded as the teams to beat in the West this season, with Minnesota and Purdue also being in the conversation. Illinois football has struggled for a long time. Even if some analysts might have been quietly optimistic about this team and what it could achieve, they certainly didn’t predict this scenario, in which Illinois steadily rose to the top of the West before the end of October, with Wisconsin having fired coach Paul Chryst and Iowa being a total disaster. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since he coached Wisconsin in the 2012 game. His opponent in that game was Nebraska, the same school he will face this Saturday. Nebraska’s coach 10 years ago was Bo Pelini. The Huskers fired him and have struggled to find anyone as good as him. That’s not a commentary on how great Pelini was; he was a fairly ordinary coach. However, Pelini at least delivered half-decent results. The Huskers have been flatly bad under Pelini’s successors, and they are now looking for a new permanent head coach to restore Nebraska football to glory.
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
dakotanewsnow.com
World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills
VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
The Nebraska City News Press
Husker sellout streak legit
Nebraska football, 3-4, hosts Illinois, 6-1, for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Huskers come in as underdogs against an Illini program which is experiencing one of its best seasons in recent memory under second-year Illini Coach Bret Bielema. Illinois is hoping for a run to the...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
thelines.com
klkntv.com
Drought is one of the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau spoke on Thursday about the top concerns among farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. The most important concerns being crop input costs and drought. Experts say that farm income is up, but the cost of production has soared to record levels, meaning...
wnax.com
Nebraska Pheasant Season Opening
The Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting season opens Saturday. Game and Parks Department Spokesman Greg Wagner says while drought has cut back numbers, there are still birds out there…https://on.soundcloud.com/CVcCJ. Wagner says because of the dry conditions, there will be more walking involved for hunters….https://on.soundcloud.com/7ypjA\. Wagner says they do...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
