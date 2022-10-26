Iberia in Northern winter 2022/23 season is adjusting operational aircraft to Costa Rica, where the oneWorld member plans to add Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) route. From 21FEB23 to 25MAR23, 3 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by the A350, instead of A330-200, reflected in recent schedule update, but not covered on AeroRoutes.

1 DAY AGO