Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Sunclass Airlines Adds Trondheim – Tenerife Service in NW22
Sunclass Airlines in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to launch Trondheim – Tenerife South service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 30OCT22, service is scheduled once weekly, operating on Sundays. DK1506 TRD0800 – 1310TFS 32B 7. DK1507 TFS1430 – 2130TRD 32B 7.
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Maintains Perth – Johannesburg Service in NW22
Qantas Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season will maintain its plan to resume Perth – Johannesburg service, as the airline reopened reservation for bookings between 01NOV22 and 25MAR23. Subject to government approval, the oneWorld member will operate 3 weekly flights with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. QF065 PER1500 – 2015JNB 332...
aeroroutes.com
Emerald Airlines/AerLingus Enhances UK Network in NS23
Emerald Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce two additional routes at Belfast City, operating for AerLingus. Planned operation as follows. Belfast City – Jersey 06MAY23 – 10SEP23 2 weekly ATR72. EI3694 BHD0950 – 1150JER AT7 36. EI3695 JER1235 – 1430BHD AT7 36. Belfast...
aeroroutes.com
Air Seoul Increases Osaka / Tokyo Flights From Nov 2022
Air Seoul from late-November 2022 is expanding service to Japan, as the airline schedules 2nd daily service to Osaka and Tokyo. Planned operation as follows. Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 21NOV22 Increase from 1 to 2 daily. RS711 ICN0715 – 0905KIX 321 135. RS711 ICN0750 – 0935KIX...
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Northeast Asia NW22 Service Changes – 27OCT22
China Airlines in the last few days revised planned operation on selected service to/from Northeast Asia for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest adjustment as of 27OCT22 as follows. Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai eff 01JAN23 Service resumption unchanged, frequency reduces from 7 to 3 weekly (extra flight on 19JAN23, 23JAN23, 26JAN23,...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Outlines 737 MAX Schedules For Oct/Nov 2022
China Southern in this week’s schedule update filed Boeing 737 MAX 8 scheduled operation, tentatively listed between 30OCT22 and 30NOV22. As of 27OCT22, planned 737 MAX 8 operational flight as follows. Guangzhou – Wuhan CZ8724/8727. Guangzhou – Zhengzhou. CZ3960/3393. Further adjustment including assigning 737 MAX aircraft on...
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Kaohsiung – Bangkok 1Q23 Service Changes
China Airlines this week revised planned Kaohsiung – Bangkok service when it resumes operation on 01JAN23. Previously listed as 7 weekly, the airline will now operate 5 weekly flights (6 weekly 18JAN23 – 31JAN23, Day x2). Boeing 737-800 operates this route. CI839 KHH1450 – 1740BKK 738 x26.
aeroroutes.com
Pacific Coastal Increases Haida Gwaii Flights in Nov/Dec 2022
Canadian regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines this week announced additional service to Haida Gwaii, as the airline schedules 5th weekly Vancouver – Masset flight. From 07NOV22 to 12DEC22, the additional flight operates on Mondays, with Saab 340 aircraft. 8P971 YVR0810 – 1030ZMT SF3 x36. 8P972 ZMT1110 – 1330YVR...
aeroroutes.com
Iberia 1Q23 Costa Rica Operational Aircraft Changes
Iberia in Northern winter 2022/23 season is adjusting operational aircraft to Costa Rica, where the oneWorld member plans to add Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) route. From 21FEB23 to 25MAR23, 3 of 7 weekly flights will be operated by the A350, instead of A330-200, reflected in recent schedule update, but not covered on AeroRoutes.
Comments / 0