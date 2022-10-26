Read full article on original website
Related
Don't fear the flip phone: My year of living archaically gave me back more than I lost
In the early summer of last year, after I'd gone into a few stores that didn't have anything dumb enough, a T-Mobile rep located a Kyocera flip phone somewhere in their shop's back room. I don't think he had sold this model to someone under 60 before. Once he gave up trying to upsell me, he seemed amused. Even before the SIM card was in, flipping the new device open and closed brought back memories of how visceral, how tactile, it was to end calls with a snap. No more dabbing the screen with my thumb.
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting....
Comments / 0