wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
readthereporter.com
‘Hounds & ‘Rocks face off tonight
Every county football team playing in sectional semi-finals. There likely won’t be a bigger football game in Indiana tonight than the one taking place at Carmel Stadium. The Greyhounds will host Westfield at 7 p.m. tonight in the semi-finals of Class 6A Sectional 3, as IHSAA tournament play gets underway for the 6A and 5A schools across the state. This game is one of seven sectional games to feature Hamilton County teams.
readthereporter.com
One final reach: HSE poised for state finals appearance
The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is one match away from returning to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals will travel to Frankfort on Saturday to make that last step to Worthen Arena. Southeastern will take on Lake Central for the Class 4A north semi-state championship; that match begins around 2:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the 2A north semi-state game between Andrean and Wapahani.
readthereporter.com
“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years
CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sees dozens of players named to Academic All-State team
Many Hamilton County soccer players were named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team for 2022. Players must be current juniors or seniors, be nominated by a member coach and maintain a cumulative 3.7 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Here are a list of county players...
readthereporter.com
That’s 10 wins in a row!
Sheridan rolled to its 10th straight win by beating Monroe Central 42-26 Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium in the Class 1A Sectional 45 semi-finals. The No. 5-ranked Blackhawks’ defense was responsible for the first score, as a blocked punt turned into a 40-yard touchdown return by Keegan Hampton. Sheridan’s offense got the next touchdown, on a 17-yard run from Zach Bales.
readthereporter.com
Millers quench sectional thirst
NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
readthereporter.com
Rob Cutter ‘84 to be inducted into NHS Hall of Fame
The Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Committee has announced that Rob Cutter, a 1984 NHS graduate, will be inducted into its Class of 2023. Cutter earned letters in both football and basketball for three years. He was the quarterback for the Millers football team, throwing for 3,413 yards (third on the all-time Noblesville yardage list) and 22 touchdowns. Cutter was twice named as First-Team All-County and All-Conference. During his football career, the Millers had three winning seasons, going 8-2 his senior year (1983).
readthereporter.com
Raising ‘Amazing Athletes’ with Noblesville Parks & Rec
The Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Jump Bunch of Indianapolis to empower children through sports to develop personal confidence and inspire active futures with the Amazing Athletes Program. Participants will take part in age-appropriate sporting activities that focus on balance, catching, throwing, running, jumping and kicking. Introduction...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson gives team update, previews first exhibition
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday morning to give an overall update on his team’s October practices and share thoughts about their first exhibition. Indiana and Marian tip at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington,...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
Indiana basketball vs. Marian exhibition: Worth watching on Saturday
Indiana basketball takes on Marian University on Saturday, October 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it will be worth the watch for many reasons. The Hoosiers tip off the game at 3 pm E.T. in Bloomington and will be playing their first exhibition game since 2019-20. You must tune in and subscribe to BTN+ in order to watch the game. It is worth the $10 for one month of BTN+ since the Hoosiers play on BTN+ for both exhibition games AND their opening night game against Morehead State on November 7.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan’s four senior volleyball players named to HHC all-academic team
The Sheridan volleyball team honored its four senior players that were named to the Hoosier Heartland Conference All-Academic volleyball team. Pictured from left: Payton Warren, Jacquellynne Bates, Senne IJzer, Lexi Lewin.
cbs4indy.com
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
readthereporter.com
Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks endorses Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board
Susan Brooks has announced her endorsement of Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board. Brooks is a Carmel resident, a parent, as well as the daughter, sister, and mother of teachers. “I am endorsing Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board because she has the experience and qualifications needed to...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
