Hamilton County, IN

readthereporter.com

Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne

Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Hounds & ‘Rocks face off tonight

Every county football team playing in sectional semi-finals. There likely won’t be a bigger football game in Indiana tonight than the one taking place at Carmel Stadium. The Greyhounds will host Westfield at 7 p.m. tonight in the semi-finals of Class 6A Sectional 3, as IHSAA tournament play gets underway for the 6A and 5A schools across the state. This game is one of seven sectional games to feature Hamilton County teams.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

One final reach: HSE poised for state finals appearance

The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is one match away from returning to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals will travel to Frankfort on Saturday to make that last step to Worthen Arena. Southeastern will take on Lake Central for the Class 4A north semi-state championship; that match begins around 2:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the 2A north semi-state game between Andrean and Wapahani.
HAMILTON, IN
readthereporter.com

“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years

CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

That’s 10 wins in a row!

Sheridan rolled to its 10th straight win by beating Monroe Central 42-26 Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium in the Class 1A Sectional 45 semi-finals. The No. 5-ranked Blackhawks’ defense was responsible for the first score, as a blocked punt turned into a 40-yard touchdown return by Keegan Hampton. Sheridan’s offense got the next touchdown, on a 17-yard run from Zach Bales.
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Millers quench sectional thirst

NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Rob Cutter ‘84 to be inducted into NHS Hall of Fame

The Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Committee has announced that Rob Cutter, a 1984 NHS graduate, will be inducted into its Class of 2023. Cutter earned letters in both football and basketball for three years. He was the quarterback for the Millers football team, throwing for 3,413 yards (third on the all-time Noblesville yardage list) and 22 touchdowns. Cutter was twice named as First-Team All-County and All-Conference. During his football career, the Millers had three winning seasons, going 8-2 his senior year (1983).
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Raising ‘Amazing Athletes’ with Noblesville Parks & Rec

The Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Jump Bunch of Indianapolis to empower children through sports to develop personal confidence and inspire active futures with the Amazing Athletes Program. Participants will take part in age-appropriate sporting activities that focus on balance, catching, throwing, running, jumping and kicking. Introduction...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball vs. Marian exhibition: Worth watching on Saturday

Indiana basketball takes on Marian University on Saturday, October 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it will be worth the watch for many reasons. The Hoosiers tip off the game at 3 pm E.T. in Bloomington and will be playing their first exhibition game since 2019-20. You must tune in and subscribe to BTN+ in order to watch the game. It is worth the $10 for one month of BTN+ since the Hoosiers play on BTN+ for both exhibition games AND their opening night game against Morehead State on November 7.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE

