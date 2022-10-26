Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 17, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A traffic hazard was reported on the 700 block of East Shingle Mill Road at 5:30 a.m. Report of a non-injury accident near...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Delores Ann Holzer, 83
Delores Ann Holzer, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Dee was born on May 11, 1939 in Decatur, Illinois, to John and Eleanor Oxley. She graduated from Sandpoint High School before marrying Augustine Holzer in June 1959 in Sandpoint, Idaho. They made their home in Spokane until 1976 when they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game officers write 13 citations over one weekend
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers from the Magic Valley Region had a busy weekend after the general deer opened on Oct. 10. Officers conducted a focused enforcement effort in Unit 56, which encompasses the Sublett mountain range, over a 24-hour period. During this...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 27, 2022
Efforts to solve the county’s solid-waste disposal problem are at a standstill. Jack Ross, Panhandle Health District supervisor, requested extension of dump-closing deadlines until June, 1973. He hasn’t heard back from Idaho’s Dept. of Environmental Protection & Health, but expects to get the delay, as “there isn’t much the county can do until spring.”
'That’s the nature of a small town': 34-unit condominium to be built in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A four-story, 34-unit condominium with two five-unit townhouses between First and Second streets on Garden Avenue was unanimously approved by the Design Review Commission on Thursday. A three-story, 12-unit apartment and two duplex units at 816 E. Sherman Ave. was also approved. “I thought both...
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!
When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Bonner County Daily Bee
From fish to driftyard: Lakes Commission meeting a busy one
PRIEST RIVER — The Lakes Commission saw a busy meeting at the Priest RIver Library Wednesday. At the quarterly meeting, Taylor Johnson, chief of Natural Resources Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Albeni Falls Dam, gave an update on the ongoing projects around Lake Pend Oreille.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 still smolders as mountain snow returns
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon has burned more than 130,000 acres since mid-July. Activity is now minimal, closures are lifted, but some hot spots remain.
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Priest Lake Watershed group announced
PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC trustees approve property purchase
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts. The home is located at 737 N. Military Drive. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia told trustees...
