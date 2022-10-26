ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 17, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A traffic hazard was reported on the 700 block of East Shingle Mill Road at 5:30 a.m. Report of a non-injury accident near...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Delores Ann Holzer, 83

Delores Ann Holzer, 83, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Dee was born on May 11, 1939 in Decatur, Illinois, to John and Eleanor Oxley. She graduated from Sandpoint High School before marrying Augustine Holzer in June 1959 in Sandpoint, Idaho. They made their home in Spokane until 1976 when they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Fish and Game officers write 13 citations over one weekend

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers from the Magic Valley Region had a busy weekend after the general deer opened on Oct. 10. Officers conducted a focused enforcement effort in Unit 56, which encompasses the Sublett mountain range, over a 24-hour period. During this...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Oct. 27, 2022

Efforts to solve the county’s solid-waste disposal problem are at a standstill. Jack Ross, Panhandle Health District supervisor, requested extension of dump-closing deadlines until June, 1973. He hasn’t heard back from Idaho’s Dept. of Environmental Protection & Health, but expects to get the delay, as “there isn’t much the county can do until spring.”
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue

Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

From fish to driftyard: Lakes Commission meeting a busy one

PRIEST RIVER — The Lakes Commission saw a busy meeting at the Priest RIver Library Wednesday. At the quarterly meeting, Taylor Johnson, chief of Natural Resources Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Albeni Falls Dam, gave an update on the ongoing projects around Lake Pend Oreille.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest Lake Watershed group announced

PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees approve property purchase

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts. The home is located at 737 N. Military Drive. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia told trustees...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

