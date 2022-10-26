ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years

BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy