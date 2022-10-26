Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Related
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years
BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Comments / 0