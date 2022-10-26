ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

whmi.com

New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In

The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse

Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
WOODHAVEN, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
candgnews.com

‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged

WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
WARREN, MI

