Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
whmi.com
New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In
The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police
FOX 2 - The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz. Her last known address is in Shelby Township. FOX 2 caught up with a friend of hers, who told me Seitz knew the man...
wlen.com
Monroe Sheriff’s Office Provides Clarity on Heavy Police Presence in Whiteford Twp. on Tuesday
Monroe County, MI – There was a heavy police presence in a wooded area in Whiteford Township on Tuesday…and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported some clarification on what exactly happened. Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Drive to interview a 62-year-old male who was identified...
Man arrested for murder of 65-year-old neighbor at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man is jailed and awaiting charges in the murder of his neighbor at an apartment complex in northern Macomb County. It happened Tuesday night, in the village of Memphis.
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
After 5 days on the run, house party shooting suspect turns himself in to police
The alleged shooter who killed a young woman and sent another woman to the hospital after an altercation at a multi-family home has turned himself in to Detroit Police.
Flint area school closes for nearly a week over violent threats sent to students’ phones
In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Atheron Community Schools said “multiple students received airdrop messages threatening school violence.” The messages were sent via AirDrop.
Deal allows drunken driver to avoid murder conviction in varsity football coach's death
A Huntington Woods woman, who authorities said killed a beloved Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood head football coach two years ago in a Pleasant Ridge drunk driving collision, was sentenced Thursday to 10-15 years in prison on a deal with the prosecution. Wendy Bass had a blood alcohol content of .28...
$12,000 worth of meth and cocaine seized in joint operation between MSP and Macomb County investigators
A suspect was arrested and more than a pound of crystal meth and cocaine were seized in a recent narcotics investigation conducted in Detroit.
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
candgnews.com
‘Serial peeping Tom’ arrested by Warren police, charged
WARREN — Warren police have arrested a suspected “serial peeping Tom,” according to the department. In the week leading up to Oct. 11, multiple residents in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads made reports of what the department called in a press release a “peeping Tom.”
