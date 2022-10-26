Whatever happens in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, expect it to be crazy. The Irish have already been through more twists than turns through seven games this year than they have in some seven-year stretches in its history. The Orange are in fairly uncharted territory, at least in recent memory, with an impressive 6-1 record, only suffering their first blemish in a nail-biting defeat at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO