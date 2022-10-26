Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Keys to victory versus Syracuse
Notre Dame got back on track last weekend with a victory over UNLV. But the Irish face a much stiffer test this weekend as they travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse started the season 6-0, surging into the top-15 and shocking many observers after they were picked to finish last in the ACC Atlantic in the preseason coaches poll.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish swept by Louisville ahead of clash with Duke
It is no secret that the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team is a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. The Cards have a near-perfect record and are ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. On the heels of a 3-2 loss to the surging Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville stepped right back into form Wednesday night against a downward-trending Notre Dame team. The Cardinals swept the Irish in three sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-14), bringing their record to 19-2 and dropping Notre Dame’s mark to 9-12.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
“We need to execute to do it”: Coach Brian Mason builds momentum for special teams
Excellent play from special teams helped Notre Dame capture a win against UNLV last weekend and avoid a losing streak. Senior defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey was a major contributor, as his two blocked punts resulted in 10 points for the Irish. Foskey’s feat also made him the first-ever Irish player to block two punts in a single game. This game-altering performance by special teams won praise from head coach Marcus Freeman.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
I have gone back and forth on this pick a lot. Notre Dame is 4-3 outright as an underdog in ACC games under their current arrangement with the conference. They’re 6-1 against the spread. The Irish are 2-1 outright and 3-0 against the spread away from Notre Dame Stadium this year. Against Syracuse, the Irish are usually quite solid, going 7-3 in program history against the Orange.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish prepare for key matchup with Blue Devils
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team takes on Duke this Thursday in their final regular season game. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Currently ranked fourth in the country and sitting in a three-way tie atop the ACC standings, the Irish are looking for their seventh consecutive win and a number-one seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Blue Devils, who are fourth in the ACC standings and eleventh in the country, are seeking an outside chance at the one-seed as well.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: The history of the matchup
Whatever happens in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, expect it to be crazy. The Irish have already been through more twists than turns through seven games this year than they have in some seven-year stretches in its history. The Orange are in fairly uncharted territory, at least in recent memory, with an impressive 6-1 record, only suffering their first blemish in a nail-biting defeat at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame hosts Rome Call for AI Ethics summit
Notre Dame is working with IBM and the Pontifical Academy for Life to host the Global University Summit for the Rome Call for AI Ethics. The summit, which began Wednesday, is a two-day event running through Thursday evening featuring panelists and speakers from around the world discussing ways universities can promote an ethical approach to researching and developing artificial intelligence (AI).
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Meet the industry disruptor that began as a Notre Dame startup
A Chicago-based speaker startup has raised $7.5 million in funding — and it got its start at a Hesburgh Library whiteboard. Now headquartered in Chicago, Resonado Labs was founded by Peter Moeckel ‘20, Brian Youngil Cho ‘19 and Erikc Perez-Perez ‘19 while they were studying in the Mendoza College of Business.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Senate participates in MiND workshop, provides update on UHS self-scheduling
On Wednesday afternoon, the Notre Dame student senate convened in the Montgomery Auditorium of LaFortune Student Center to observe presentations on the Health Department Expo and the MiND workshop, as well as share announcements over upcoming topics. Because senators were allowed to wear costumes, the meeting began with various senators...
