Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish rally twice to tie Duke, finish third in ACC
Notre Dame women’s soccer tied Duke 2-2 Thursday night in an exciting showdown at Alumni Stadium. It was the Blue Devils who struck first, with 2021 freshman All-American forward Michelle Cooper firing a stunning strike off the inside of the post. But the Irish would counter less than five minutes after halftime. Duke brought down Irish senior midfielder Maddie Mercado, giving the Irish a PK. Sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert stepped up to the penalty spot and converted for the second straight game to knot the score at 1-1.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Keys to victory versus Syracuse
Notre Dame got back on track last weekend with a victory over UNLV. But the Irish face a much stiffer test this weekend as they travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse started the season 6-0, surging into the top-15 and shocking many observers after they were picked to finish last in the ACC Atlantic in the preseason coaches poll.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish swept by Louisville ahead of clash with Duke
It is no secret that the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team is a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. The Cards have a near-perfect record and are ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. On the heels of a 3-2 loss to the surging Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville stepped right back into form Wednesday night against a downward-trending Notre Dame team. The Cardinals swept the Irish in three sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-14), bringing their record to 19-2 and dropping Notre Dame’s mark to 9-12.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
I have gone back and forth on this pick a lot. Notre Dame is 4-3 outright as an underdog in ACC games under their current arrangement with the conference. They’re 6-1 against the spread. The Irish are 2-1 outright and 3-0 against the spread away from Notre Dame Stadium this year. Against Syracuse, the Irish are usually quite solid, going 7-3 in program history against the Orange.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
“We need to execute to do it”: Coach Brian Mason builds momentum for special teams
Excellent play from special teams helped Notre Dame capture a win against UNLV last weekend and avoid a losing streak. Senior defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey was a major contributor, as his two blocked punts resulted in 10 points for the Irish. Foskey’s feat also made him the first-ever Irish player to block two punts in a single game. This game-altering performance by special teams won praise from head coach Marcus Freeman.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish prepare for key matchup with Blue Devils
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team takes on Duke this Thursday in their final regular season game. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Currently ranked fourth in the country and sitting in a three-way tie atop the ACC standings, the Irish are looking for their seventh consecutive win and a number-one seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Blue Devils, who are fourth in the ACC standings and eleventh in the country, are seeking an outside chance at the one-seed as well.
WNDU
Defending state champion Washington Panthers navigating higher expectations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is just around the corner, and 16 Sports got a chance on Thursday afternoon to catch up with the defending Class 3A state champs over at Washington High School. One thing’s for sure: they won’t repeat as Class3A state champs, but...
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at noon ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. 'Cuse was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Clemson Tigers last week. 'Cuse was within striking...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: The history of the matchup
Whatever happens in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, expect it to be crazy. The Irish have already been through more twists than turns through seven games this year than they have in some seven-year stretches in its history. The Orange are in fairly uncharted territory, at least in recent memory, with an impressive 6-1 record, only suffering their first blemish in a nail-biting defeat at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame hosts Rome Call for AI Ethics summit
Notre Dame is working with IBM and the Pontifical Academy for Life to host the Global University Summit for the Rome Call for AI Ethics. The summit, which began Wednesday, is a two-day event running through Thursday evening featuring panelists and speakers from around the world discussing ways universities can promote an ethical approach to researching and developing artificial intelligence (AI).
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Senate participates in MiND workshop, provides update on UHS self-scheduling
On Wednesday afternoon, the Notre Dame student senate convened in the Montgomery Auditorium of LaFortune Student Center to observe presentations on the Health Department Expo and the MiND workshop, as well as share announcements over upcoming topics. Because senators were allowed to wear costumes, the meeting began with various senators...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
automotive-fleet.com
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
22 WSBT
Seven NorthWood students charged with underage drinking
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Seven students from Nappanee's NorthWood high school were arrested over the weekend accused of underage drinking. The arrest happened early Saturday morning, and we learned: some of students who were arrested are on the NorthWood football team. Seven students from NorthWood high school were...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
warricknews.com
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
hometownnewsnow.com
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store
(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
