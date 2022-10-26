Read full article on original website
Related
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck
А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
“Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions” is a phrase used by many managers—even the well-intentioned ones—who believe that it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. The message you want to pass is one of encouragement...
How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex
When I was young, I used to think that if I want to really change the world, I have to do something really big. Something that Einstein did when he published the Theory of Relativity, or Musk when he founded SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink (which is my personal favorite). The idea of great people is very romantic, but it’s far from the full truth.
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors
Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0