3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
readthereporter.com
Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville
Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
readthereporter.com
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield teachers awarded mini-grants from Community First Bank & Westfield Ed. Foundation
Community First Bank has partnered with the Westfield Education Foundation to offer two teacher mini-grants for the 2022-23 school year. Each mini-grant will provide a teacher with $400 to $600 for their classroom’s needs. The winners were presented with their awarded grants in October. Amy McClelland. Maple Glen Elementary...
readthereporter.com
Always be prepared
Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
readthereporter.com
United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard
Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
WTHR
Operation Football: Westfield 28, Carmel 9
CARMEL, Ind. — It's Operation Football sectional semifinal time, and Westfield was on the road to play Carmel. The Greyhounds jumped out to a good start, as Christian Peterson got an interception which led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. But next it was Westfield's Max Nosler...
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
readthereporter.com
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
Perry Township increasing teacher pay
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Perry Township are getting a pay raise after the school board approved a measure Monday. Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
readthereporter.com
Raising ‘Amazing Athletes’ with Noblesville Parks & Rec
The Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Jump Bunch of Indianapolis to empower children through sports to develop personal confidence and inspire active futures with the Amazing Athletes Program. Participants will take part in age-appropriate sporting activities that focus on balance, catching, throwing, running, jumping and kicking. Introduction...
readthereporter.com
Bike Carmel to hold bicycle donation day
The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host, what has become, Freewheelin’ Community Bikes’ annual Fall Donation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carmel City Hall parking lot. Do you have an old bike in the garage or some leftover...
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
readthereporter.com
Llama-loving couple shares art with lots of local students
Author Jonathan Stutzman and his illustrator wife Heather Fox visited Hinkle Creek Elementary on Tuesday to share their love of llama adventures, reading and drawing with students. The visit was funded thanks to generous support from the Hinkle Creek Parent Teacher Organizations. The author and illustrator team have also visited White River Elementary, Promise Road Elementary and Hazel Dell Elementary.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Vera Bradley donates mastectomy pillows
From left, Gwen Ryder, medical assistant; Leigh Flegge-Schlie, oncology nurse; Dr. Kandice Ludwig, medical director of breast care at IU Health North Hospital; and Ashley Thomas, medical assistant; hold mastectomy pillows donated by Vera Bradley to the IU Health Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The pillows, which provide protection and comfort after a mastectomy or surgery under the arm, were distributed to IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel and the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana University Health Foundation)
