Sheridan’s four senior volleyball players named to HHC all-academic team
The Sheridan volleyball team honored its four senior players that were named to the Hoosier Heartland Conference All-Academic volleyball team. Pictured from left: Payton Warren, Jacquellynne Bates, Senne IJzer, Lexi Lewin.
Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday. Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!. Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS. -Washington - 11:05 a.m. -Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.
Hamilton County sees dozens of players named to Academic All-State team
Many Hamilton County soccer players were named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team for 2022. Players must be current juniors or seniors, be nominated by a member coach and maintain a cumulative 3.7 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Here are a list of county players...
Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley
Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
Operation Football scores - Oct. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football playoff scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022:
Rob Cutter ‘84 to be inducted into NHS Hall of Fame
The Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Committee has announced that Rob Cutter, a 1984 NHS graduate, will be inducted into its Class of 2023. Cutter earned letters in both football and basketball for three years. He was the quarterback for the Millers football team, throwing for 3,413 yards (third on the all-time Noblesville yardage list) and 22 touchdowns. Cutter was twice named as First-Team All-County and All-Conference. During his football career, the Millers had three winning seasons, going 8-2 his senior year (1983).
That’s 10 wins in a row!
Sheridan rolled to its 10th straight win by beating Monroe Central 42-26 Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium in the Class 1A Sectional 45 semi-finals. The No. 5-ranked Blackhawks’ defense was responsible for the first score, as a blocked punt turned into a 40-yard touchdown return by Keegan Hampton. Sheridan’s offense got the next touchdown, on a 17-yard run from Zach Bales.
‘Hounds & ‘Rocks face off tonight
Every county football team playing in sectional semi-finals. There likely won’t be a bigger football game in Indiana tonight than the one taking place at Carmel Stadium. The Greyhounds will host Westfield at 7 p.m. tonight in the semi-finals of Class 6A Sectional 3, as IHSAA tournament play gets underway for the 6A and 5A schools across the state. This game is one of seven sectional games to feature Hamilton County teams.
“For me, it’s big”: Shamrocks best Greyhounds first time in 66 years
CARMEL – A strong offense and a stellar defensive effort drove the Westfield football team to a historic win on Friday. The Shamrocks beat Carmel 28-9 in a Class 6A Sectional 4 semi-final game at Carmel Stadium. There was a bit of back-and-forth between the No. 6-ranked Greyhounds and the No. 9-ranked ‘Rocks in the first quarter, but Westfield used its running game to steadily distance itself from Carmel as the game went on.
[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…
Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks endorses Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board
Susan Brooks has announced her endorsement of Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board. Brooks is a Carmel resident, a parent, as well as the daughter, sister, and mother of teachers. “I am endorsing Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board because she has the experience and qualifications needed to...
Indiana’s education secretary weighs in on results of ‘Nation’s Report Card’
The scores from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress – also called the “Nation’s Report Card” – are out and News 8 spoke with Indiana’s education secretary, Dr. Katie Jenner, about the results. The assessment tested fourth- and eighth-grade students across the...
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
Raising ‘Amazing Athletes’ with Noblesville Parks & Rec
The Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Jump Bunch of Indianapolis to empower children through sports to develop personal confidence and inspire active futures with the Amazing Athletes Program. Participants will take part in age-appropriate sporting activities that focus on balance, catching, throwing, running, jumping and kicking. Introduction...
Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville
Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
