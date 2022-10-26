Read full article on original website
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet
Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?
Content owners and Broadcasters all over get excited because this is a special article that will consolidate many things surrounding video monetization for you. It will also relate to information on this day only. So get onboard to know more. We can agree now that video-making has reached a point...
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World
The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
Get Your Story Template Mode On
Stuck on your next big tech story idea? Use the suggestions in this article to spark brilliance. Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Here are 3 to help you get started now!. Always wanted to publish a software development course...
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
Get Rid of Your Imposter Syndrome!
Hello, and welcome to this article. Today, we’re going to talk about something that every developer has been feeling at least once in his or her life: Imposter Syndrome. You know, this feeling that makes you think that you’re the least capable developer in the room, that everyone around you is smarter or more skilled than you.
The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
“Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions” is a phrase used by many managers—even the well-intentioned ones—who believe that it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. The message you want to pass is one of encouragement...
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
