ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript

Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
HackerNoon

Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python

Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
HackerNoon

TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet

Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
HackerNoon

How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?

Content owners and Broadcasters all over get excited because this is a special article that will consolidate many things surrounding video monetization for you. It will also relate to information on this day only. So get onboard to know more. We can agree now that video-making has reached a point...
HackerNoon

How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews

In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
HackerNoon

Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World

The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HackerNoon

Get Your Story Template Mode On

Stuck on your next big tech story idea? Use the suggestions in this article to spark brilliance. Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Here are 3 to help you get started now!. Always wanted to publish a software development course...
HackerNoon

Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications

As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
HackerNoon

The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
HackerNoon

Get Rid of Your Imposter Syndrome!

Hello, and welcome to this article. Today, we’re going to talk about something that every developer has been feeling at least once in his or her life: Imposter Syndrome. You know, this feeling that makes you think that you’re the least capable developer in the room, that everyone around you is smarter or more skilled than you.
HackerNoon

Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato

The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy