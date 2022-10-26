Read full article on original website
TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet
Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gope
Are you ready for the metaverse? This question is at the heart of our 2022 Technology Vision. Like many emerging technologies, experts differ in how to define it, and there is a great deal of hype being generated. Most of the focus is on the consumer applications of the metaverse, and many dismiss it as a consideration for the future. We have a different view. The metaverse is actionable today, and leaders must be ready. In this year’s Technology Vision, we present a distinctive and broader perspective that goes well beyond the current prevailing wisdom: the Metaverse Continuum.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex
When I was young, I used to think that if I want to really change the world, I have to do something really big. Something that Einstein did when he published the Theory of Relativity, or Musk when he founded SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink (which is my personal favorite). The idea of great people is very romantic, but it’s far from the full truth.
Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse
Not every day can you meet people like Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, Architect of MetaMask, and the Founder of MetaMetaverse. I sat down with Joel to chat about Web3 technologies, innovation, and our future as he sees it. What's your current role and what do you like about...
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
How Data Teams Can Benefit From Running Like a Product Team
Last year, Emilie Schario and Taylor Murphy proposed this wonderful idea of “running your data team like a product team”. The key premise of the article was this: product teams have a lot of great practices that data teams would benefit from adopting. But somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this point and happily replaced it with strawmen: maintaining production-grade systems for our data assets, building more data products, or painstakingly defining what production means in service of hardening data contracts. All of these are certainly worth consideration, but they’re concerned more with the proper handling of data and data assets rather than the data teams that actually drive the impact.
How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?
Content owners and Broadcasters all over get excited because this is a special article that will consolidate many things surrounding video monetization for you. It will also relate to information on this day only. So get onboard to know more. We can agree now that video-making has reached a point...
Necrodemic - Blockchain Free to Play & Earn Crypto Game
The Crypto Gaming industry is all set to explode. However, there are still not many interestingly brilliant options with a user stickiness element to them in terms of graphics, map, user experience, multi-screen support, and virality. Noah Labs, creators of Bullieverse, launched its first Free to Play NFT game, Necrodemic on Unreal Engine 5, allowing players to earn rewards in the crypto games.
Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu
Building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Here's what I've learned from a year of building in public 👇. But first, who am I?. Here's me, I'm 24yo from Portugal 🇵🇹. I'm the founder of Vettted.com, which...
For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck
А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
The Noonification: Earth, the Marauder (10/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The 10 Rarest PS2 Games and Why They’re So...
The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
“Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions” is a phrase used by many managers—even the well-intentioned ones—who believe that it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. The message you want to pass is one of encouragement...
Binance Wants to Win the Stablecoin Race. Here's Why
The power of cryptodollar. Disclaimer, NFA, all that legal stuff: All the information presented on this publication and its affiliates is strictly for educational purposes only. It should not be construed or taken as financial, legal, investment, or any other form of advice. Hi folks 🙋🏻♂️,...
