Are you ready for the metaverse? This question is at the heart of our 2022 Technology Vision. Like many emerging technologies, experts differ in how to define it, and there is a great deal of hype being generated. Most of the focus is on the consumer applications of the metaverse, and many dismiss it as a consideration for the future. We have a different view. The metaverse is actionable today, and leaders must be ready. In this year’s Technology Vision, we present a distinctive and broader perspective that goes well beyond the current prevailing wisdom: the Metaverse Continuum.

1 DAY AGO