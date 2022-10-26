A Brighton woman who started an unsuccessful recall campaign against two Brighton Board of Education members says she may re-start her stalled petition drive. Attorney Sarah Cross Cross says that Trustee John Conely, quote, “tried to ruin my 30-year career” as an attorney. For his part, Conely says, again quoting, “(Cross) did everything she could to damage (Trustee Bill Trombley's) and my reputation, and it didn’t work. The reality is the recall failed.”

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO