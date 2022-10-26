Read full article on original website
Repairs To Begin On Hill Road Bridge Over NB US-23
The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Hill Road bridge over northbound US-23 in Genesee County this coming week. The Hill Road bridge was damaged in a high-load hit in May. Immediate repairs allowed traffic to resume on northbound US-23 but required a single-lane closure on eastbound Hill Road until permanent repairs could begin. Work involves heat straightening and steel repairs to the beam, followed by protective paint coating.
More Closures On I-96 & I-696 This Weekend
Livingston County motorists can expect to encounter some delays this weekend due to lane and freeway closures. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing portions of eastbound I-96 and westbound I-696 as part of continued work on the two. For the I-96 Flex Route project, crews will be preparing...
New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In
The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
Road Projects Progressing In Village Of Milford
Two road projects are largely complete in the Village of Milford while work on another is progressing. For the East Huron Street Project, the Village advises that pavement markings and signage will be completed in the upcoming weeks. The contractor will continue to monitor the area for turf establishment. Minor punch list items remain.
BAS Board Recall Fails; Attorney May Restart Effort
A Brighton woman who started an unsuccessful recall campaign against two Brighton Board of Education members says she may re-start her stalled petition drive. Attorney Sarah Cross Cross says that Trustee John Conely, quote, “tried to ruin my 30-year career” as an attorney. For his part, Conely says, again quoting, “(Cross) did everything she could to damage (Trustee Bill Trombley's) and my reputation, and it didn’t work. The reality is the recall failed.”
“Radium Girls” Coming to Howell High School
A play that tells the true story of women poisoned by radium while painting watch dials is coming to Howell High School. The Howell High School Performing Arts Department will present D.W. Gregory's acclaimed play "Radium Girls" November 4th, 5th and 6th. A press release states that "Radium Girls" is the true story of three women, Grace Fryer (Olivia Dechy), Irene Rudolph (Kaiyah Luethy), and Kathryn Schaub (Haley Matta), who paint watch dials in the U.S. Radium Company Plant.
Local Voters Encouraged To Get Absentee Ballots Returned
With less than two weeks to go until the November 8th General Election, Livingston County residents choosing to vote absentee are advised to hand-deliver their ballots to avoid any potential postal delays. Voters are advised to deliver absentee ballots directly to their local clerk’s office during business hours to avoid...
SBA Administrator Visits Downtown Howell
United States Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman was in town Thursday and heard from various small business owners and community leaders about the different challenges being faced today – ranging from talent attraction and retention to the ability to repay loans with economic uncertainty and staffing shortages. Guzman joined...
Longtime Howell City Councilman Stepping Down
Longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor is stepping down. Manor tendered his resignation from Council; thanking Mayor Bob Ellis and City Manager Erv Suida as well as current and past council members and city staff, for their hard work and assistance over the past 23 years. Manor said “Sometimes it’s hard to quit and this has been such an occasion for me, but it’s time”.
