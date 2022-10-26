Read full article on original website
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
2 People Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In St. Clair County (St.Clair County, MI)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in St. Clair County on Friday. The Authorities stated that a 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid from St. Clair County failed to stop the vehicle at the scene of an accident.
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police
FOX 2 - The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz. Her last known address is in Shelby Township. FOX 2 caught up with a friend of hers, who told me Seitz knew the man...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
whmi.com
New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In
The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in bed of pickup truck after Roseville crash; photos of driver who fled released
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): Roseville police have released photos of the missing driver who fled the scene of a fender-bender earlier Thursday. Inside the bed of his pickup truck was a body. If anyone has any information as to this subject's identity, please contact the Roseville...
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
$12,000 worth of meth and cocaine seized in joint operation between MSP and Macomb County investigators
A suspect was arrested and more than a pound of crystal meth and cocaine were seized in a recent narcotics investigation conducted in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
Medical issue may have led to fatal crash near Port Huron, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities believe a medical issue caused a 53-year-old Wales Township man to crash his vehicle into a steel barrier at a Michigan MDOT Welcome Center near Port Huron which led to his death. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9 p.m....
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
WILX-TV
Parents of Oxford High School shooter appear in court
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, appeared in an Oakland County court Friday. This was their first court appearance since Ethan pled guilty on Monday. James and Jennifer are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire at Oxford High...
