ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

New Howell City Police Officer Sworn-In

The City of Howell Police Department is welcoming a new officer. Officer Vincent John was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting and administered the oath of office. His wife Kristin pinned on his new badge. John is a recent graduate of the Washtenaw Police Academy and graduated from...
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Parents of Oxford High School shooter appear in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, appeared in an Oakland County court Friday. This was their first court appearance since Ethan pled guilty on Monday. James and Jennifer are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan opened fire at Oxford High...

Comments / 0

Community Policy