Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox2detroit.com
101-year-old Gift of Life donation after death proves you're never too old
FOX 2 - A lot of people might be holding off because they think their organs may be too old to be healthy or useful. But, that's just not true. Katherine Steck loved life and lived it to the fullest. When she passed away in August at 101 years old, her family was pleasantly surprised to learn that their mother could still help others through the Gift of Life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween
ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
Animals get a second chance at life at Manchester sanctuary
MANCHESTER, MI -- Every animal has a story at a Manchester animal sanctuary, whether they were neglected, abused, discarded or just found roaming the streets. Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals Farm has been operating since the 1980s and currently has around 200 animals, including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, birds and more.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
tricitytimes-online.com
Laughter, faith, good medicine for popular Imlay City physician
IMLAY CITY — When given he choice between laughing and crying at the curve balls life sometimes throws, Dr. Laura Zelenak’s choice is to yuk it up with gusto. The busy physician-owner of Imlay City Family Practice and mother of three knows—from both experience and education—that the old adage is true: Laughter is indeed the best medicine.
fox2detroit.com
How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts
FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
whmi.com
BAS Board Recall Fails; Attorney May Restart Effort
A Brighton woman who started an unsuccessful recall campaign against two Brighton Board of Education members says she may re-start her stalled petition drive. Attorney Sarah Cross Cross says that Trustee John Conely, quote, “tried to ruin my 30-year career” as an attorney. For his part, Conely says, again quoting, “(Cross) did everything she could to damage (Trustee Bill Trombley's) and my reputation, and it didn’t work. The reality is the recall failed.”
Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies dress up as book characters in homemade Halloween costumes
(CBS DETROIT) - Babies at Henry Ford Hospital are getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes inspired by books.The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are dressed up in costumes inspired by "The Cat in the Hat," "Corduroy, Madeline" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Each baby will take the book and their costume home with them. The hospital says reading to infants gives them a head start on experiencing high-quality language, promotes parent-infant bonding, may reduce levels of parental stress and has been shown to promote physical health. According to the press release, the costumes that the NICU babies wore for their Halloween photo shoot were all handmade by one of the nurses' moms. To see more babies dressed up, check out the photo gallery here.
Arab American News
LAHC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new headquarters in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC), a long-running human and community services agency, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new headquarters in Dearborn on Tuesday. For some 40 years, LAHC’s mission has been to protect and empower the local community through direct services, and it plans...
WILX-TV
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
candgnews.com
New church looks to make an impact on Novi
NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
whmi.com
“Radium Girls” Coming to Howell High School
A play that tells the true story of women poisoned by radium while painting watch dials is coming to Howell High School. The Howell High School Performing Arts Department will present D.W. Gregory's acclaimed play "Radium Girls" November 4th, 5th and 6th. A press release states that "Radium Girls" is the true story of three women, Grace Fryer (Olivia Dechy), Irene Rudolph (Kaiyah Luethy), and Kathryn Schaub (Haley Matta), who paint watch dials in the U.S. Radium Company Plant.
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new knee replacement procedure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the everyday wear and tear from running or jogging, to the extreme, like skiing, the knee is the most injured joint in the body. But no two knees are alike. Orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire was one of the first to perform a total knee replacement....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
