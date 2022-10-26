Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
readthereporter.com
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
readthereporter.com
Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks endorses Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board
Susan Brooks has announced her endorsement of Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board. Brooks is a Carmel resident, a parent, as well as the daughter, sister, and mother of teachers. “I am endorsing Stephanie Flittner for Carmel Clay School Board because she has the experience and qualifications needed to...
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Superintendent Hile delivers first State of the Schools address
District announces plans to renovate STEM & performing arts spaces at NHS. Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile presented his inaugural State of the Schools address Wednesday at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. The annual luncheon was hosted by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and covered a wide variety of topics ranging from academics to finances to construction projects.
readthereporter.com
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield teachers awarded mini-grants from Community First Bank & Westfield Ed. Foundation
Community First Bank has partnered with the Westfield Education Foundation to offer two teacher mini-grants for the 2022-23 school year. Each mini-grant will provide a teacher with $400 to $600 for their classroom’s needs. The winners were presented with their awarded grants in October. Amy McClelland. Maple Glen Elementary...
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
readthereporter.com
Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville
Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing
Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
readthereporter.com
Llama-loving couple shares art with lots of local students
Author Jonathan Stutzman and his illustrator wife Heather Fox visited Hinkle Creek Elementary on Tuesday to share their love of llama adventures, reading and drawing with students. The visit was funded thanks to generous support from the Hinkle Creek Parent Teacher Organizations. The author and illustrator team have also visited White River Elementary, Promise Road Elementary and Hazel Dell Elementary.
readthereporter.com
Westfield expands Open Doors
Westfield Chamber of Commerce partners and community leaders were present on Wednesday to cut the ribbon to celebrate Open Doors Westfield’s addition to its facility. The Open Doors Pantry receives food donations from the Midwest Food Bank, individuals, local churches, Boy Scouts, post office and school food drives. Cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products are also provided, since these items cannot be bought with food stamps, SNAP or other government assistance.
readthereporter.com
Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council
Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
readthereporter.com
Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church
Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
readthereporter.com
Always be prepared
Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
