Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence
Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
Noblesville Superintendent Hile delivers first State of the Schools address
District announces plans to renovate STEM & performing arts spaces at NHS. Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile presented his inaugural State of the Schools address Wednesday at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. The annual luncheon was hosted by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and covered a wide variety of topics ranging from academics to finances to construction projects.
Panel recommends math course changes, fewer data reporting requirements for schools
The state’s largest teacher’s union on Monday said a state legislative panel missed an opportunity to address the state’s teacher shortage. A legislative study committee endorsed several recommendations for schools, including integrating financial literacy into math coursework. The committee chair and education advocates said this is a good way to teach students a needed skill without creating a new course requirement.
Indiana’s education secretary weighs in on results of ‘Nation’s Report Card’
The scores from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress – also called the “Nation’s Report Card” – are out and News 8 spoke with Indiana’s education secretary, Dr. Katie Jenner, about the results. The assessment tested fourth- and eighth-grade students across the...
United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard
Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
Always be prepared
Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council
Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
Westfield Republican voter questions consistency of county GOP leader’s judgment
Duke Energy dedicates additional $200K in energy bill assistance to customers in need
Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in energy...
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?
Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville
Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
Looking back at Barbara Scott’s career of service through social work
You may have seen the recent news that Barbara Scott, President & CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, along with the Aspire board of directors, has announced her plan to retire at the end of the current fiscal year, June 2023. It puts a bow on an amazing career that has been spent entirely at one nonprofit, first as a provider and then as an advocate for vulnerable Hoosiers.
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
