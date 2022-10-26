Read full article on original website
claremontindependent.com
CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students
This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
menifee247.com
Castaneda, Macatangay named Students of Month
The Perris Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce recently honored high school Students of the Month for October. The students are nominated by their teachers and staff at their respective school sites and are chosen for their character, integrity, love of learning, ability to persevere and overcome challenging circumstances, community service, and how they make a difference on their high school campus.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Board of Education Superintendent Endorses Mikki Cichocki for SBCUSD Board
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Mikki Cichocki continues to amass endorsements from leading educators as she runs for the short-term seat on the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre has added his name to the long list of her supporters. Alejandre and...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Superintendent reports on district’s progress
Mauricio Arellano, superintendent of the Redlands Unified School District, updated the audience on what the school district has been doing since the last time he had the stage at the forum, pre-pandemic. He spoke at the fifth session of the Redlands Forum on Tuesday night at the Esri auditorium. In...
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE
The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
Menifee, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Menifee. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
spectrumnews1.com
IE organization hits the fields in get out the vote outreach to farmworkers
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Latino residents now make up over 50% of the population in the Inland Empire, but civic engagement within this demographic is still exceedingly low. In 2020, only half of eligible IE Latinos voted in the November election. With midterms just weeks away, one organization hit the fields to teach the farmworkers the importance of their vote.
spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Yucca Valley – 29 Palms game canceled after verbal altercation at YVHS leads to brief lockdown
The "Bell Game" between Yucca Valley High School and Twentynine Palms High School has been canceled, officials confirmed. This comes after YVHS was placed on a temporary lockdown after reports of an altercation on Friday. Details on the altercation were limited, however, authorities said the altercation was only verbal, it was not physical and there The post Yucca Valley – 29 Palms game canceled after verbal altercation at YVHS leads to brief lockdown appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds 3 surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute added three spine and orthopedic surgeons, reaching a record year for staffing. The new surgeons are hand surgeon Kevin Kim, MD; foot and ankle surgeon William Wang, MD, and spine surgeon Nickul Jain, MD, according to an Oct. 25 company news release shared with Becker's.
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Receives Nearly $2 Million from San Manuel and County to Renovate Speicher Park
The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million for the project and the County of San...
