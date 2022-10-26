Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Related
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Peabody High School Football Coach Mark Bettencourt – 1st Place at Stake
PEABODY – As the current number 3 seed in the MIAA D2 power rankings, the Peabody Tanners (2-0, 7-0) want to hold onto first place by downing the Salem Witches (2-1, 5-2). Though Salem is seeded at number 21 in the MIAA D4 power rankings, Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt knows better than to think lightly of the Witches.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth
DANVERS – At 1-2 in the league and 3-4 overall, the Danvers Falcons are hanging on to the 16th seed in the MIAA D4 power rankings. Coach Ryan Nolan has prepared his team for a formidable opponent in the form of the Marblehead Magicians who are 2-0 in the Northeastern Conference, 5-1 overall and are currently seeded number 8 in the D3 power rankings. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Friday night in Danvers.
msonewsports.com
Marblehead tops Danvers 27-7, Ryan Conmoss with 2 TD Catches from Miles O’Neill – Post Game Video
DANVERS (Video) Marblehead football (6-1) defeated Danvers (3-5) Friday night 27-7, and will now wait to see where and when they will open the Division 3 state football playoffs. Marblehead quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Conmoss, (34 yards, 16 yards), Connor Cronin rushed for a 60 touchdown. Danvers...
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
msonewsports.com
North Shore Sports Desk: Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski (Football), Football Report, Athlete of the Week, Performance of the Week
Super Sub (Beverly) Performance of the Week: Marblehead boys soccer beats Masconomet (1-0) Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Triton football player Cole Piaseczynski. North Shore Golf Report with Gary Larrabee Brought to you Sun N Air Golf on Conant St. in Danvers, the North Shore’s premier full-service golf...
msonewsports.com
Swampscott Boys Soccer Upsets Marblehead 1-0, Lucas Bereaud with Goal – Regular Season Ends – Videos
SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Fall 2022 St. John’s Prep Athletics Updates with AD Jameson Pelkey – Soccer Wraps up Reg. Season Saturday (10 a.m.)
DANVERS (Podcast) It has been a very successful fall season for the athletic programs at St. John’s Prep. In this podcast, athletic director Jameson Pelkey updates our listeners several of this season’s highlights and other athletic department news. Earlier this week the school announced that David Clay has been hired as the school’s new basketball coach.
msonewsports.com
Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Lawrence Boys Soccer Coach Edgar Escalante – MV Football Report – More
Nic and Nick update listeners with local sports updates from around the Merrimack Valley. Feature Guest: Edgar Escalante – Lawrence Boys Soccer Coach. Merrimack Valley Football Report – Game previews and updates from area schools.
msonewsports.com
Friday, October 28 – Marblehead Fire Has Police Searching for Man (Photo) – Serious Accident on Route 1 Peabody – Gloucester Photos
Checkout – Gloucester photos and video posted below. Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine today with a pleasant but cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Light winds and mainly clear skies tonight will result in chilly temperatures. Low temps tonight will bottom out mainly in the 20s and 30s, coldest away from the coast.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 10/27 – Concerns About Traffic Safety in Peabody – Improvements Coming to Route 114 – Danvers Tabs New School Committee Member
Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine returns today with pleasant afternoon high temps in the 60s despite a bit of a breeze. Turning much chillier tonight as low temps bottom out mainly in the 30s (inland) with lower 40s across the far southeast New England coast.
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
The Night the Martian ‘Death Ray’ Missed Haverhill; ‘War of the Worlds’ Airs Saturday
Editor’s Note: This is an update of earlier versions of this story. Marking the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast, 97.9 WHAV airs the original “Mercury Theater on the Air” presentation of the “War of the Worlds” after Haverhill’s trick or treat, at 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, with an encore three hours later at 1 a.m.
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years
BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?
From pesto chicken clubs to Caesar wraps, tell us your top picks. Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?. National Sandwich Day is...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Comments / 0