(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. Mary’s High School Coach Sean Driscoll – Spartans Seeded No. 3 in D6

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Peabody High School Football Coach Mark Bettencourt – 1st Place at Stake
PEABODY – As the current number 3 seed in the MIAA D2 power rankings, the Peabody Tanners (2-0, 7-0) want to hold onto first place by downing the Salem Witches (2-1, 5-2). Though Salem is seeded at number 21 in the MIAA D4 power rankings, Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt knows better than to think lightly of the Witches.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth
DANVERS – At 1-2 in the league and 3-4 overall, the Danvers Falcons are hanging on to the 16th seed in the MIAA D4 power rankings. Coach Ryan Nolan has prepared his team for a formidable opponent in the form of the Marblehead Magicians who are 2-0 in the Northeastern Conference, 5-1 overall and are currently seeded number 8 in the D3 power rankings. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Friday night in Danvers.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Fall 2022 St. John’s Prep Athletics Updates with AD Jameson Pelkey – Soccer Wraps up Reg. Season Saturday (10 a.m.)
DANVERS (Podcast) It has been a very successful fall season for the athletic programs at St. John’s Prep. In this podcast, athletic director Jameson Pelkey updates our listeners several of this season’s highlights and other athletic department news. Earlier this week the school announced that David Clay has been hired as the school’s new basketball coach.
msonewsports.com
North Shore Sports Desk: Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski (Football), Football Report, Athlete of the Week, Performance of the Week
Super Sub (Beverly) Performance of the Week: Marblehead boys soccer beats Masconomet (1-0) Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Triton football player Cole Piaseczynski. North Shore Golf Report with Gary Larrabee Brought to you Sun N Air Golf on Conant St. in Danvers, the North Shore’s premier full-service golf...
msonewsports.com
Swampscott Boys Soccer Upsets Marblehead 1-0, Lucas Bereaud with Goal – Regular Season Ends – Videos
SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.
msonewsports.com
Marblehead tops Danvers 27-7, Ryan Conmoss with 2 TD Catches from Miles O’Neill – Post Game Video
DANVERS (Video) Marblehead football (6-1) defeated Danvers (3-5) Friday night 27-7, and will now wait to see where and when they will open the Division 3 state football playoffs. Marblehead quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Conmoss, (34 yards, 16 yards), Connor Cronin rushed for a 60 touchdown. Danvers...
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 10/27 – Concerns About Traffic Safety in Peabody – Improvements Coming to Route 114 – Danvers Tabs New School Committee Member
Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine returns today with pleasant afternoon high temps in the 60s despite a bit of a breeze. Turning much chillier tonight as low temps bottom out mainly in the 30s (inland) with lower 40s across the far southeast New England coast.
msonewsports.com
Friday, October 28 – Marblehead Fire Has Police Searching for Man (Photo) – Serious Accident on Route 1 Peabody – Gloucester Photos
Checkout – Gloucester photos and video posted below. Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine today with a pleasant but cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Light winds and mainly clear skies tonight will result in chilly temperatures. Low temps tonight will bottom out mainly in the 20s and 30s, coldest away from the coast.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
