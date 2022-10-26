(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. Mary’s High School Coach Sean Driscoll – Spartans Seeded No. 3 in D6

SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO