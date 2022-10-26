ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

North Shore Sports Desk: Triton’s Cole Piaseczynski (Football), Football Report, Athlete of the Week, Performance of the Week

Super Sub (Beverly) Performance of the Week: Marblehead boys soccer beats Masconomet (1-0) Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month: Triton football player Cole Piaseczynski. North Shore Golf Report with Gary Larrabee Brought to you Sun N Air Golf on Conant St. in Danvers, the North Shore’s premier full-service golf...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
msonewsports.com

Swampscott Boys Soccer Upsets Marblehead 1-0, Lucas Bereaud with Goal – Regular Season Ends – Videos

SWAMPSCOTT (Video – Photos) The only goal in Friday’s rivalry match-up between Marblehead and Swampscott was scored late in the first half by the big blue’s Lucas Bereaud. Swampscott will not make the playoffs (4-13-1) however they did play one of their best games of the season, while Marblehead will wait for tournament pairings to be announced in the next few days.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Fall 2022 St. John’s Prep Athletics Updates with AD Jameson Pelkey – Soccer Wraps up Reg. Season Saturday (10 a.m.)

DANVERS (Podcast) It has been a very successful fall season for the athletic programs at St. John’s Prep. In this podcast, athletic director Jameson Pelkey updates our listeners several of this season’s highlights and other athletic department news. Earlier this week the school announced that David Clay has been hired as the school’s new basketball coach.
DANVERS, MA
msonewsports.com

Friday, October 28 – Marblehead Fire Has Police Searching for Man (Photo) – Serious Accident on Route 1 Peabody – Gloucester Photos

Checkout – Gloucester photos and video posted below. Weather – National Weather Service – Plenty of sunshine today with a pleasant but cool afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Light winds and mainly clear skies tonight will result in chilly temperatures. Low temps tonight will bottom out mainly in the 20s and 30s, coldest away from the coast.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Salem Expecting Large Crowds This Weekend – Visiting Details & Tips from Kate Fox – Links – How to Stay Informed

SALEM – Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox with information and tips on how to navigate “Haunted Happenings” this weekend:. The City of Salem welcomed a total of 185,300 visitors downtown last weekend (Friday October 21 – Sunday October 23): 41,240 on Friday, 99,720 on Saturday, and 44,340 on Sunday. This was 1,600 more downtown visitors than the same Friday-Sunday weekend last October, a 1% increase over the same time period last year.
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy