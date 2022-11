It’s Monday, Boulder. I hope you had a great weekend. Here’s what’s going on. Today, John Herrick covers the city’s Housing Advisory Board, and its recommendations on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. The five-member panel is trying to make it easier for homeowners to turn their basements, garages or backyards into ADUs. One recommendation that might cause some controversy is removing the ADU off-street parking requirement. Many see the requirement as impeding more construction of the somewhat affordable homes, others are concerned that more cars on the road could change the character of single-family home neighborhoods.

