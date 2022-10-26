After carbon-neutralizing his own life, Boulder resident is launching an organization to help other climate-conscious locals do the same

Read full article on original website
Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIVDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concertRoger MarshMorrison, CO
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
coloradosun.com
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
World's first commercial space plane being built in Louisville
Dream Chaser, the world’s first commercial space plane, is being built at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. It’s the company's first large-scale contract with NASA.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
csbj.com
Opinion: I-25 Corridor of Colorado Spacepower
Traveling along I-25 from the Fort Collins area through Denver down to Colorado Springs, 19 major air and space companies are flourishing. New aerospace startups are attracted to the corridor every year due to the high quality of living. However, the average American — let alone Coloradan — is unaware of the significant presence of space and related defense technology companies in Colorado. This knowledge gap is likely because there has never been a “Denver, we have a problem” moment, even though important NASA programs like the InSight Mars Lander, OSIRIS-REx asteroid intercept mission, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are controlled from facilities along the Front Range.
Snow causes parts of I-70 and CO 82 to close west of Denver
Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m. An accumulation of...
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Westword
How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?
State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
yellowscene.com
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
No babies, no schoolkids: How Colorado’s birth rate tracks with Jeffco, Denver school closures
Coloradans have been having fewer and fewer kids over the last 20 years, and now school districts are seeing that impact enrollment.
Denver Mayor Hancock flies to Turkey, United Kingdom and Ireland
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and several city staffers took off for a partially-taxpayer funded international trip to Dublin, London and Istanbul Thursday. They'll return Nov. 2. On the surface, Dublin, London and Istanbul may not not seem to have much in common. But they all represent an economic opportunity for Denver and Denver International Airport (DEN), according to the mayor's spokesperson. ...
Insurance won't cover damages after Grubhub driver crashed into woman's truck
The Grubhub app may be an easy way to get food delivered, but Contact Denver7 is exposing a growing concern about Grubhub drivers not being covered by insurance when it matters most.
Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves
With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
