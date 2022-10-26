ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

After carbon-neutralizing his own life, Boulder resident is launching an organization to help other climate-conscious locals do the same

By Tim Drugan
boulderreportinglab.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
COLORADO STATE
csbj.com

Opinion: I-25 Corridor of Colorado Spacepower

Traveling along I-25 from the Fort Collins area through Denver down to Colorado Springs, 19 major air and space companies are flourishing. New aerospace startups are attracted to the corridor every year due to the high quality of living. However, the average American — let alone Coloradan — is unaware of the significant presence of space and related defense technology companies in Colorado. This knowledge gap is likely because there has never been a “Denver, we have a problem” moment, even though important NASA programs like the InSight Mars Lander, OSIRIS-REx asteroid intercept mission, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are controlled from facilities along the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident

DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?

State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Mayor Hancock flies to Turkey, United Kingdom and Ireland

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and several city staffers took off for a partially-taxpayer funded international trip to Dublin, London and Istanbul Thursday. They'll return Nov. 2. On the surface, Dublin, London and Istanbul may not not seem to have much in common. But they all represent an economic opportunity for Denver and Denver International Airport (DEN), according to the mayor's spokesperson. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves

With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy