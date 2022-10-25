Ten years ago Saturday, Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Jersey Shore, barreling through the state. New Jersey was hit by punishing 80-mile-per-hour winds, a record-breaking storm surge and a high tide that pushed 14-foot waves up and over the coastline. Gov. Phil Murphy Friday marked the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy with state, federal and local leaders in Monmouth County.

