77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
Grand Traverse County 911 Dispatcher Recognized at Times Square Ceremony
Real-life heroes are getting some recognition on a national stage, including a 911 dispatcher from northern Michigan. Times Square in New York is the scene for an awards presentation Friday, all part of an effort to formally designate Oct. 28 as “National First Responders Day.” Governor Whitmer already made the same proclamation for the state of Michigan.
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. to repurpose abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op for $20M headquarters
ELMWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI – Traverse City Whiskey Co. plans to overhaul the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op facility into its new headquarters, a $20 million investment that’s expected to create 100 jobs, officials announced. “We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the...
Inside The Kitchen at Island Grillers in Charlevoix
“I am originally from Jamaica and I always wanted to do an island theme in northern Michigan,” said the owner of Island Grillers, Karl Salmon. Karl grew up in a family of great cooks. Now he’s lived in Northern Michigan for 27 years. “I have always wanted to...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Wake Up On Sleeping Bear Bay For $4.25M
Whomever makes this Glen Arbor listing their home can start their day, every day, taking in the timeless views of Sleeping Bear Bay, midway between Sleeping Bear Point and Pyramid Point. (7510 W. Harbor Hwy., $4,250,000) With over 5,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the...
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener
BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Culture of Recycling: 5 Easy Green Habits You Can Start Today
Following in the footsteps of Emmet County Recycling—a wildly successful, innovative, Northern Michigan eco-friendly all-star—here are 5 ways to create your own culture of recycling at home. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent...
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
