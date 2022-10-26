ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive

77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
AFTON, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Wake Up On Sleeping Bear Bay For $4.25M

Whomever makes this Glen Arbor listing their home can start their day, every day, taking in the timeless views of Sleeping Bear Bay, midway between Sleeping Bear Point and Pyramid Point. (7510 W. Harbor Hwy., $4,250,000) With over 5,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
MISportsNow

Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener

BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
BOYNE CITY, MI
My North.com

Culture of Recycling: 5 Easy Green Habits You Can Start Today

Following in the footsteps of Emmet County Recycling—a wildly successful, innovative, Northern Michigan eco-friendly all-star—here are 5 ways to create your own culture of recycling at home. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent...
EMMET COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy