Girls5eva‘s unexpected trip to Netflix did not happen overnight. As we reported Thursday, Tina Fey’s musical-tinged comedy will relocate from Peacock to Netflix for its third season. But Busy Philipps, who plays Summer, a member of the series’ central quartet, is revealing that a deal to keep the show alive involved lengthy negotiations. “This has, like, kind of been in the works for many, many months,” the actress explained to her 2.4 million Instagram followers late Thursday. “I was always very hopeful that it was going to work out, but you never know until it happens. And it happened. And I’m very excited.” In...

31 MINUTES AGO