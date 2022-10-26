ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

readthereporter.com

United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard

Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour

Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Always be prepared

Monica Peterson moves to full-time role with Hamilton County Emergency Management. Community preparedness is essential to ensuring Hamilton County is ready for emergencies and disasters. It can be hard to know where to start or make time for preparedness. Sure, you can buy some super expensive prepper kits off Amazon,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence

Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Aaron Smith launches re-election campaign to Noblesville Common Council

Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council member and local entrepreneur, formally announced his intent to run for reelection for the Common Council’s 3rd District. Smith currently serves as vice president and has represented the district since 2020. “Over the past three years, I’ve worked consistently to ensure we’re protecting downtown,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Superintendent Hile delivers first State of the Schools address

District announces plans to renovate STEM & performing arts spaces at NHS. Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile presented his inaugural State of the Schools address Wednesday at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. The annual luncheon was hosted by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and covered a wide variety of topics ranging from academics to finances to construction projects.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

VisionQuest Eyecare of Fishers named Practice of the Year

VisionQuest Eyecare of central Indiana has been named Practice of the Year by Treehouse Eyes for its work with children diagnosed with myopia. Drs. Terry Null and Chris Browning and the VisionQuest team were selected for their success rate and ongoing promotion of the help available for this growing vision-impairment condition among young people. VisionQuest provides myopia management at its offices in Greenwood and Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Ivy Tech career fair set for Nov. 1 in Noblesville

Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County will play host to more than 25 employer partners at its fall semester career fair. Attendees will receive professional resume review, headshot opportunities, access to career coaches, and more. The career fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD

Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library

The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel K9 Jax gets new body armor

Carmel Police Department’s K9 Jax has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing

Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne

Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
