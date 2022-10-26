Indiana Family Action PAC endorses Melba Kiser & Misti Ray for Noblesville school board

HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”

FISHERS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO