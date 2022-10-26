Follow the Money: Nerve Research for Cardiovascular and Digestive Disorders, NIHR Initiative for HIV and Other Diseases, More

Life Science Newswire – Ardigen, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies advancing precision medicine, has announced that it is supporting the Joint Undertaking in Morphological Profiling-Cell Painting (JUMP-CP) Consortium with its technology and expertise. The consortium of 10 leading pharmaceutical companies and two non-profit research organizations including the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is focused on creating data, validation, and technical know-how to transform drug discovery with Cell Painting technology.

