ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Follow the Money: Nerve Research for Cardiovascular and Digestive Disorders, NIHR Initiative for HIV and Other Diseases, More

clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com

Alfa Chemistry Announces Offering of Low Molecular Weight Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids, as versatile organic compounds, are actively applied in organic synthesis, nanotechnology, and polymers. In order to meet the increasing demand for such chemicals, Alfa Chemistry commences the offering of various low molecular weight carboxylic acids from gram to kilogram productions for customers worldwide. Meanwhile, customized synthetic services are also available according to individual requirements.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com

Ardigen supports JUMP-CP Consortium scaling up image-based drug discovery with the world’s largest public Cell Painting dataset

Life Science Newswire – Ardigen, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies advancing precision medicine, has announced that it is supporting the Joint Undertaking in Morphological Profiling-Cell Painting (JUMP-CP) Consortium with its technology and expertise. The consortium of 10 leading pharmaceutical companies and two non-profit research organizations including the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is focused on creating data, validation, and technical know-how to transform drug discovery with Cell Painting technology.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com

Walgreens Launches Europe’s Only Oncology Radiology Platform, New Mandates Include HIV Patients in TB Trials, More

October 27, 2022 | A new application that enables real-time data access for sponsors and clinical research sites; a first-of-its-kind solution for aggregating, cleaning, and transforming clinical data; two new applications to help clinical teams improve site selection and optimize trial design; and more. ObvioHealth is collaborating with Oracle in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy