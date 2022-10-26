Read full article on original website
3d ago
I understand he’s a dirty old man, BUT……these are GROWN women!! What the hell is wrong with them??? How do they get themselves in situations like this??
Reply(3)
2
Wrongfully convicted man exonerated after 38 years in prison
A wrongfully convicted man was released after serving more than three decades behind bars.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases
Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is criticizing judges' decisions to dismiss criminal cases based on a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to the DA's office, since Oct. 10, Superior Court judges have dismissed over 200 cases countywide. The dismissed cases range from misdemeanors to felonies with many types of crimes, however, officials added The post RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports. The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street,...
Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged today with murder and other offenses.
orangecountytribune.com
Girl with gun arrested at WHS
A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
2urbangirls.com
Torrance man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for holding fake open houses
LOS ANGELES – A South Bay man, who along with his sister and other co-conspirators participated in a $6 million real estate scam that listed homes for sale without owners’ consent and collected money from multiple would-be buyers, was sentenced today to 108 months in federal prison. Adolfo...
One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large.
Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say
Police say the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body. The post Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them
Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
