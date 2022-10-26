Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Roger L. “Bud” Coe
Roger L. “Bud” Coe, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, in 1942. A son of the late Sherwood Coe and Ethel (Lowther) Coe. Bud was a proud worker at O’Ames...
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Claude Denton
Claude Denton, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. Arrangementes are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Sharon Elaine Copeland
Sharon Elaine Copeland, 81, of Cutler, OH, died October 26, 2022, at her residence. Sharon was born January 26, 1941, in Zanesville, OH, and was the daughter of the late Paul Duane and Lorena Ione Place Atkinson. Sharon was a homemaker and had previously attended Decatur Chapel; She enjoyed raising...
William Cecil Cline
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Virginia May Cooper Huck
Virginia May Cooper Huck, 93, of Marietta, died October 25, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta. Because of COVID there will be private services for the immediate family and no visitation. Burial, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery, Lowell.
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Camden Clark slates Stroke Day at Belpre Senior Center
BELPRE — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Stroke Program World Stroke Day event will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Belpre Senior Center. The program will feature doctors, educators and therapists who will discuss what a stroke is, symptoms and prevention. Among the speakers will be: Camden Clark:...
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Worthington Women close season with luncheon and awards
PARKERSBURG — The Worthington Women’s Golf Association closed its 2022 season with its annual luncheon and awards ceremony at Napoli’s in Belpre. The annual league tournament was completed in September, with its highest honor being Club Champion. This year’s Club Champion is Carol Geletko, who repeated her 2021 Championship win.
John Bruce Fox
John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
Jackson captures Wood Co. title over Edison
PARKERSBURG — Jackson Middle School football coach Adam Jones described this year’s journey as an emotional roller coaster. Regardless of the ups and downs experienced by the Generals, they definitely closed the season on a high note after defeating Edison Middle School, 34-6, in the Wood County championship game at Thursday night at Stadium Field.
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
