Hazel V. Davis, 72, St. Marys, WV, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her residence. Born in St. Marys, WV, on April 16, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. and Beulah Plum Demoss. She was a 1968 graduate of St. Marys High School and then attended Nursing School. Hazel retired from Heartland Nursing Home, and was a member of French Creek Baptist Church. She loved to read and loved the Pleasants County Library and its staff. She loved her children, and had a great love for her grandchildren.

