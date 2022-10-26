Read full article on original website
kyweathercenter.com
Saturday Evening Thoughts
Good evening, folks. It’s a Saturday evening on Halloween Weekend and the weather is awesome, so I’m going to keep this post fairly short. Y’all actually believe that? I get to talking weather and I’m off to the races. 🤣. I have no changes to the...
kyweathercenter.com
Breaking Down Your Halloween Weekend
Good Friday, folks. It’s our final weekend of October kicking off and that means it’s also time for Halloween. That big weekend forecast starts off in killer shape before turning into a full-blown strangler as we brew up a late Halloween Weekend storm system. Don’t hate my on...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and cloud cover. Throughout the day we eventually see sunshine and temps near the upper 60s. Let’s get to it! This nicer weather stretch continues into your Saturday as well...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Halloween Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween. A...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
natureworldnews.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Most of Mid-State as Line of Storms Move Through Tennessee and Kentucky
Today, a line of storms is expected to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front quickly makes its way toward the Mid State. As locals are leaving for the day on Tuesday morning, the weather is calm and quiet with no significant weather issues predicted.
Visit These 20 Creepy Kentucky Ghost Towns for a Halloween Road Trip
Have you ever visited a real-life Ghost Town? There are tons all over the United States and right here in the Bluegrass State, we have 20 of them. Let's check them out. Several of the ghost towns right here in Kentucky actually started out as coal mining towns. They strolled in and offered tons of jobs to the locals and when the coal mining business went by the wayside many of the towns were left to die, leaving folks without the ability to pay for their homes, and many people packed up and left what they couldn't take.
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Shorland Drive in Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Shorland Drive in Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Here’s what was discussed during the October 27 Team Kentucky update
(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed economic development growth, his new Education First Plan, water system improvements in 102 Kentucky counties, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, grant funding to support victims of violent crime, National Prescription Take Back Day, federal grants for clean school buses, and COVID-19 during Thursday's Team Kentucky update. He also named this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Native Noah Thompson Nominated for People’s Choice Award
American Idol winner and Eastern Kentucky native Noah Thompson is now in the running for a People’s Choice Award. Thompson and 7 others are in the running for People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022. The other nominees are also winners or contestants on shows on major networks.
westkentuckystar.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a beef cow in Barren County who experienced jaundice and rapid breathing.
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
