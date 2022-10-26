ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Saturday Evening Thoughts

Good evening, folks. It’s a Saturday evening on Halloween Weekend and the weather is awesome, so I’m going to keep this post fairly short. Y’all actually believe that? I get to talking weather and I’m off to the races. 🤣. I have no changes to the...
Breaking Down Your Halloween Weekend

Good Friday, folks. It’s our final weekend of October kicking off and that means it’s also time for Halloween. That big weekend forecast starts off in killer shape before turning into a full-blown strangler as we brew up a late Halloween Weekend storm system. Don’t hate my on...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and cloud cover. Throughout the day we eventually see sunshine and temps near the upper 60s. Let’s get to it! This nicer weather stretch continues into your Saturday as well...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Halloween Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween. A...
Visit These 20 Creepy Kentucky Ghost Towns for a Halloween Road Trip

Have you ever visited a real-life Ghost Town? There are tons all over the United States and right here in the Bluegrass State, we have 20 of them. Let's check them out. Several of the ghost towns right here in Kentucky actually started out as coal mining towns. They strolled in and offered tons of jobs to the locals and when the coal mining business went by the wayside many of the towns were left to die, leaving folks without the ability to pay for their homes, and many people packed up and left what they couldn't take.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Here’s what was discussed during the October 27 Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed economic development growth, his new Education First Plan, water system improvements in 102 Kentucky counties, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, grant funding to support victims of violent crime, National Prescription Take Back Day, federal grants for clean school buses, and COVID-19 during Thursday's Team Kentucky update. He also named this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a beef cow in Barren County who experienced jaundice and rapid breathing.
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
