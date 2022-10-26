Read full article on original website
leelanauticker.com
Wake Up On Sleeping Bear Bay For $4.25M
Whomever makes this Glen Arbor listing their home can start their day, every day, taking in the timeless views of Sleeping Bear Bay, midway between Sleeping Bear Point and Pyramid Point. (7510 W. Harbor Hwy., $4,250,000) With over 5,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the...
Traverse City Whiskey Co. to repurpose abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op for $20M headquarters
ELMWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI – Traverse City Whiskey Co. plans to overhaul the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op facility into its new headquarters, a $20 million investment that’s expected to create 100 jobs, officials announced. “We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the...
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Betsy Coffia
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Betsy Coffia. She's running for election as a Democrat in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the October 11 to October 27 call reports. Also note: from October 17 to October 19 there were over 130 calls to the county dispatch related to downed trees, downed or arcing power lines, and fires due to the wind storm that swept the region.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener
BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
Michigan State Police says an Afton man has died after a head-on crash that took place in Bear Creek Township Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:27 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a fatal crash involving two cars on US-31 near Manvel Road. After their initial investigation, troopers say a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old man from Petoskey was northbound on US-31 in the left turn lane. A southbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold Reynolds, 77, from Afton, crossed into the turn lane.
