ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, IN

Sheridan reader: religious leaders should spread the message of saving soul of our nation

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes

Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library

The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing

Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD

Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Llama-loving couple shares art with lots of local students

Author Jonathan Stutzman and his illustrator wife Heather Fox visited Hinkle Creek Elementary on Tuesday to share their love of llama adventures, reading and drawing with students. The visit was funded thanks to generous support from the Hinkle Creek Parent Teacher Organizations. The author and illustrator team have also visited White River Elementary, Promise Road Elementary and Hazel Dell Elementary.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church

Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Jocelyn Vare shines light on domestic violence

Editor’s note: The following was submitted from Jocelyn Vare’s State Senate campaign. Fishers City Councilor and candidate for Indiana State Senate Jocelyn Vare will speak at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 28 to build a brighter future for women and girls across the state. Vare will join fellow Democratic leaders who will be signing the “Contract with Women” in solidarity for Indiana’s future.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Good News: Waterman's Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets

Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Superintendent Hile delivers first State of the Schools address

District announces plans to renovate STEM & performing arts spaces at NHS. Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel G. Hile presented his inaugural State of the Schools address Wednesday at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. The annual luncheon was hosted by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and covered a wide variety of topics ranging from academics to finances to construction projects.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard

Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy