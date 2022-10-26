ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
WABASH, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets

Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Time for fall fun this weekend in Westfield

Westfield Welcome has announced a weekend full of family-friendly fall activities at Grand Junction Plaza. Friday, Oct. 28 features the first Trick or Treating in the Plaza, presented by Wilhelm Construction, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join more than 30 businesses and organizations for a safe night of trick or treating. There will be a special meet and greet with the “Salem Sisters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the Main Stage. Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank, will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Stacey Sobczak also sponsors this special feature with Compass Realty.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes

Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan Historical Society welcomes the Punkin family

The Sheridan Historical Society is playing host to the Punkin family this Halloween season. The family is celebrating the season by making an appearance at the Society’s Museum front windows for all to see, especially on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31. That’s Halloween, of course, and as usual...
SHERIDAN, IN
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Bike Carmel to hold bicycle donation day

The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host, what has become, Freewheelin’ Community Bikes’ annual Fall Donation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carmel City Hall parking lot. Do you have an old bike in the garage or some leftover...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances

INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood

For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Good News: Waterman's Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library

The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon

A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church

Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy