3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
readthereporter.com
Noblesville theatre students invite you to ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ with them Saturday
Noblesville High School Theatre students, with the help of their teacher Susan Nieten, have organized a free Trunk-or-Treat event to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Noblesville High School. The fun will take place in the parking lot by Gate 1, by the flagpole.
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
readthereporter.com
Time for fall fun this weekend in Westfield
Westfield Welcome has announced a weekend full of family-friendly fall activities at Grand Junction Plaza. Friday, Oct. 28 features the first Trick or Treating in the Plaza, presented by Wilhelm Construction, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join more than 30 businesses and organizations for a safe night of trick or treating. There will be a special meet and greet with the “Salem Sisters” beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the Main Stage. Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank, will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30 p.m. Stacey Sobczak also sponsors this special feature with Compass Realty.
readthereporter.com
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Historical Society welcomes the Punkin family
The Sheridan Historical Society is playing host to the Punkin family this Halloween season. The family is celebrating the season by making an appearance at the Society’s Museum front windows for all to see, especially on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31. That’s Halloween, of course, and as usual...
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
readthereporter.com
Bike Carmel to hold bicycle donation day
The City of Carmel and Bike Carmel will host, what has become, Freewheelin’ Community Bikes’ annual Fall Donation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carmel City Hall parking lot. Do you have an old bike in the garage or some leftover...
Fox 59
The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances
INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Southside Times
Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood
For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
readthereporter.com
Nancy Chance to speak Saturday at Hamilton North Public Library
The Cicero Kiwanis Club will welcome Nancy Chance as guest speaker at its 7:30 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cicero branch of the Hamilton North Public Library. Chance, who is Founder and Director of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County, along with too-many-to-list volunteer positions, will talk about The BABE Store, a Good Samaritan Network program.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon
A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
cbs4indy.com
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
readthereporter.com
Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road
Editor’s note: The following information was submitted to the Reporter by the Indiana Forest Alliance. Click here to read an information packet from the Carmel Plan Commission. An 18-acre parcel of old forest in Carmel has been rezoned and approved for development without the proper and legal notification of...
readthereporter.com
Get help surviving holiday season with Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare program
When you’re grieving the death of a family member or friend, you may dread the holiday season. Thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations leave you anxious and overwhelmed. Have you lost a loved one or know someone who will find it difficult to face the coming holidays?...
readthereporter.com
Time to get crafty with Bethel Lutheran Church
Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a Craft Fair for three days in November:. Friday, Nov. 18: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Craft Fair will take place at the church, located at 20650 Cumberland Road,...
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
