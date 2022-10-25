Read full article on original website
‘Don’t embarrass the king’: Liz Truss told to forgo a lengthy honours list
Liz Truss will be advised by Buckingham Palace not to present a long list of resignation honours after her short and disastrous premiership, according to senior figures with experience of the system. One source with close knowledge of honours protocol told the Observer that, given her time in No 10...
UK PM Sunak speaks to India's Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak's office said on Thursday. Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, told Modi...
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be...
Brazilians go to polls with Lula slight favourite to oust far-right Bolsonaro
Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday in their most important election for years, with leftist challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the slight favourite to put an end to four years of destructive government by the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. Opinion polls on the eve of the ballot...
Five elections in four years: What's the deal with Israeli politics?
Stop us if you're heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. It's the fifth time in less than four years that voters are casting ballots. Holding elections that often is bound to prompt some questions. Here are some answers.
ECB policymakers stick with hike plans even as recession looms
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even if that pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment as fresh data pointed to higher than feared inflation. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and...
Turning City of London into the 'Wild West' would be self-defeating, says BoE's Woods
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turning the City - London's financial district - into a wild west to attract more business after Brexit would be self-defeating as maintaining financial stability is key to competitiveness, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday. Britain's parliament is approving a new...
ECB's Villeroy calls for integrating climate stress tests into Basel rules
PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Climate change stress tests and transition plans for financial institutions globally should be integrated into the Basel capital requirements on risk governance, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. France and Europe had been pioneers in climate stress tests -- which...
Egypt's pound slides as IMF deal triggers new exchange rate regime
CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's pound slid about 14.5% to a record low against the dollar on Thursday as authorities announced a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal with a commitment to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime". The central bank also raised interest rates by 200 basis points...
Israel's Bank Leumi interested in investments in Saudi, chairman says
RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh, which he is attending in the latest sign of a potential thawing in Saudi-Israeli relations. The presence of Bank Leumi, one...
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%, noting high inflation expectations
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months-long rate-cutting cycle as it noted a pickup in inflation expectations and warned of long-term pro-inflationary effects from Russia's partial mobilisation. In the immediate aftermath of Moscow sending its armed forces...
ECB gets rid of subsidy on bank loans to mop up cash
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday got rid of a subsidy on over 2 trillion euros of loans to banks to encourage them to repay early, a move designed to mop up excess cash but which was criticised by the banking industry. The ECB has...
Cryptos and the U.S. midterm elections - which party is a friend to decentralization
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. With inflation and the economy coming in as the top concerns for citizens in the U.S., all issues...
A recession is coming, but gold feeds on fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won't shine. The famous House Stark's words are "Winter is coming". House Economists' words are "recession is coming". I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings at some point, as they did with...
